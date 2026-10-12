Denmark Names Visa-Free Entry for Citizens of 9 Countries, Sets 1 Condition

The Danish Immigration Service confirmed that citizens from nine visa-required countries can enter Denmark without a visa under a biometric passport exemption

The exemption covers nations across Europe, Central Asia, and North Africa, including Albania, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kosovo

African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa remain on the visa-required list without any biometric passport exemption

Denmark has confirmed that nationals from nine countries ordinarily required to obtain a visa can enter the country without one, provided they hold a valid biometric passport, according to the Danish Immigration Service.

The information is published on the official newtodenmark.dk portal, which was last updated on 24 July.

Denmark grants visa-free entry to travellers from nine visa-required countries with qualifying biometric passports. Image credit: Riska, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While the portal lists a wide range of countries whose citizens must secure a visa before travelling to Denmark, nine of those nations carry a specific exemption tied to biometric passport ownership.

9 countries with biometric passport exemptions

The Danish Immigration Service identifies the following nine countries as eligible for the exemption: Albania, for biometric passports issued since May 2010; Armenia; Bosnia-Herzegovina, for biometric passports issued since 15 October 2009; Georgia, for all passports issued from 28 July 2014, though the exemption excludes diplomatic, service, official, or special passports; Kazakhstan; Kosovo, for biometric passports issued since October 2011; Moldova, for biometric passports issued since 1 January 2011; Montenegro, for biometric passports issued since May 2008; and North Macedonia, for biometric passports issued since April 2007.

Tunisia and Serbia also carry the biometric passport exemption under Denmark's visa rules, though they appear separately within the source document under different classification categories.

What a biometric passport allows

A biometric passport, also referred to as an e-passport, contains an embedded electronic chip storing the holder's personal data, facial image, and in some cases fingerprints. The chip is designed to reduce the risk of forgery and to speed up border processing at automated gates.

For travellers holding qualifying biometric passports from the countries listed above, the document removes the need to apply for a Danish visa, reducing both the time and administrative burden associated with travel.

Citizens from African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa remain on Denmark's visa-required list with no biometric passport exemption in place, meaning they are required to apply through standard visa channels before travelling to Denmark.

Denmark lists 982 firms approved to hire foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had published a comprehensive list of employers authorised to recruit foreign workers through its Fast-track Scheme.

The list was published by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the government body responsible for regulating the entry of foreign workers into Denmark.

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Source: YEN.com.gh