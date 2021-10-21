A dog ate its owner's American passport and the canine could be seen in a video feeling remorseful

A dog ate its owner's American passport and Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video of the damaged travel document.

The video was shared on Instagram by @krakstv, which wrote:

"Imagine waiting for months to get your passport done and your dog does this to it. I go use am do asun."

The owner of the passport captured the document on camera to show the level of damage the canine did to it. The owner then opened a door and saw the dog in the backyard feeling somewhat guilty.

What social media users are saying

As expected, Nigerians on social media flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts as some noted that the canine knows it has done something bad.

Below are some of the comments:

An Instagram user with the handle @tessianbeauty said:

"He knows he has done something wrong."

@aisha_kogi wrote:

"This dog wise sha, see as he humble, Abeg no beat am o."

@c.agu_1124 commented:

"The funny thing is how dogs know they have done something bad."

@adas_clothier wrote:

"Passport wey I go don put down down my box..."

@cycinnati said:

"Village people at work."

Source: Yen