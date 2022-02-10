A young Nigerian lady has celebrated becoming the latest landlady in town as she acquired a new house in Lagos

Sharing photos of the magnificent edifice on social media, the techie dedicated the house to her father

The hardworking lady remarked that the new feat still comes as a shock to her and revealed that she had also built a house in the village

A young lady has taken to social media to show off the fine house she recently acquired in Lagos.

In a Facebook post, the excited techie identified as Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka remarked that it is not just any house but a big one at that.

She dedicated it to her dad Photo Credit: Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka

Source: Facebook

She had built a house in the village for her family

Ekwutosinam went on to reveal that she had also built a house in the village for her family and was overjoyed to finally have her own.

Dedicating the house to her father, the lady stated that the feat still comes as a shock to her.

Her post read in part:

"On the first day of February I became a house owner in Lagos. Not just a house, but a big fine house. I am still shocked at myself and what I'd become.

"I promised to share the kinda building my mum and siblings were staying before I built the village house, now I am going to add my own house to the pixmix."

Netizens celebrate the new homeowner

Olumide GlowVille said:

"Omo!! Tech money dey enter my eyes ooo. This is amazing!!

"Congratulations Ekwy!!!"

Olubukola Ozone wrote:

"Wowww! Big congratulations to you, my person. More wins, in Jesus name."

Oge Ugwu Walter stated:

"Wow.... I can’t contain my joy.

"Congratulations to you I’m proud of you sis. Keep doing us proud."

Agonsi P. Ogechi Uche remarked:

"Wow... Congratulations to you dear.. You've continued to soar despite all the challenges... Keep winning."

Uzoma Achu opined:

"Omg!!! Ekwwwwwyyyyyýyyyyyyy if this isn't Grace and smart work,i dunno again. Wow God is good and He will continue to lift you. Congratulations sis."

Source: YEN.com.gh