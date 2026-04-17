Prophet Roja has caused a stir with a prophecy about Resurrection Power Church, owned by the late Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye

This came after a fire gutted the building on Sunday, March 29, 2026, while service was ongoing and a worship moment was in session

The prophecy has triggered emotions among Ghanaians on social media, given that the church's head pastor died three years ago

Prophet Roja has released a prophecy for the late Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye's Church.

Prophet Roja shares a prophecy for Rev Anthony Boakye’s church years after his death. Image credit: De Lighter Roja, Resurrection Power New Generation

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, the man of God stated that he had received a vision a day before the footage was recorded concerning the Resurrection Power Church.

According to him, God has asked him to tell the members of the church to position themselves well as he is about to uplift the church.

“The Lord said I should tell the members of Resurrection Power Church that he is still with them and that there is going to be a big rival," he said

Prophet Roja warned individuals who are planning evil against the church, claiming they should be careful before they attract the wrath of God.

“Those of you who have bad intentions for the church, you should be careful before the mighty hand of God is with them. Do not do something that would bring God's anger on you,” he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja is below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's Resurrection Power prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Roja shared a prophecy about Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye's church.

R.Y.B wrote:

“God unveiled this to me long ago. I even made a video about it. unto God be the glory 🙌.”

Onelove wrote:

“ Thank you, Jesus. Since Papa died, nothing is going well in the church.”

Yeboah wrote:

“Thank you, Lord, for remembering them. Rev, may your soul continue to rest in peace.”

Danny wrote:

“I am even teary. God, continue to bless the Church.”

Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye's church catches fire

Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 29, 2026, a service at the Resurrection Power Church in Kasoa, Central Region, was disrupted when fire started while worship was ongoing. According to reports, the fire started in the building's canteen room.

In a video on X, the congregants who were present quickly came out of the Rev Anthony Boakye's church and started finding ways to quench the fire as they waited for personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Some of the congregants threw sachets of water through the windows that had been broken, while others carried buckets of water to help quench the fire.

Most of the men who were helping douse the fire took off their shirts and rolled their trousers up so they could easily move about.

A man in the background said that they had called the Fire Service, but they had yet to arrive, and it is not readily known what started the fire.

The X video showing a scene of the fire below:

Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye's church in Kasoa catches fire. Image credit: Resurrection Power New Generation

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja drops prophecy for Sammy Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Roja released a prophecy and called for prayers for the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod and Lawyer, Sammy Gyamfi, causing a stir online.

Addressing his congregants in a video shared on social media, the man of God, who immediately switched to prayers, asked his church members to intercede for the politician.

According to him, an evil orchestration had been made against the NDC Communicator in the spiritual world.

Source: YEN.com.gh