A young Nigerian lady identified as Blessing has penned a touching post on social media as she mourned her deceased little sister

According to Blessing, doctors at the hospital in Okolobiri where her cherished sister was rushed said she was poisoned

The heartbroken lady urged her late little sister not to rest in peace but instead go after the people who killed her

A lady identified as Itz Blessing on Facebook has urged her little sister who recently passed away to go after those behind her death.

In a Facebook post tribute, Blessing expressed love for her deceased sister, stating that she left without saying goodbye.

She penned an emotional tribute on social media. Photo Credit: Itz Blessing

She asked that her late sister doesn't rest in peace till she had taken vengeance on her killers.

How Blessing's little sister died

According to Blessing, the little girl was rushed to a hospital in Okolobiri, Yenegoa where doctors affirmed that she was poisoned.

The heartbroken lady shared pictures she had taken with her little sister before her demise.

Her emotional tribute on Facebook reads:

"RIP my Bby sis.

"U left us without saying good bye.

"We all rushed u to okolobiri.

"Doctors said they poisond u .

"U are 4ever in my heart .

"I love u and I really missed u.

"Don't rest in peace kill the people that killed u.

"5.30 u left us without telling us good bye .

"I miss u my bby.

"Good things dont last on earth."

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens offer their condolences

Reward Nicholas said:

"Sorry my dear may your soul rest in peace we miss you."

Mhiz Floxy Shidi said:

"Jesus Christ poison a little girl what a wuket world we're living in, sorry dear my condolences."

Jimson Jim Beloved Shidi said:

"How person go poison innocent pikin like this.

"Everybody should hold their kids pls."

