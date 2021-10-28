Two lovebirds who were apart for 100 days due to COVID-19 rules finally reunited and their reunion warmed the hearts of many people

George, 89, and his 87-year-old wife identified as Joyce fell ill and were admitted to the hospital separately

They were finally discharged and both were overwhelmed with joy when they eventually saw each other again

A couple, George and Joyce Bell, who have been married for 66 years, were reunited after being separated for 100 days because of COVID-19 rules.

The lovebirds were apart after being admitted to hospital separately when they fell ill, Daily Mail reports.

George and Joyce reunited after being apart for 100 days. Photo credit: Evening Gazette

Got discharged

George, 89, and 87-year-old Joyce were well enough to be discharged and moved into rooms at the Tollesby Hall Care Home in Middlesbrough to recover.

Heartwarming photos of the couple have emerged on social media in which they could be seen embracing and resting their heads on each other.

I will always be there for him

Reacting to their reunion, Joyce said the feeling was indescribable, adding that she told her husband that she would always be there for him, Hello Care reports.

In her words:

"I can't tell you how nice it was. I told him I'd always be there for him, no matter what. He held me tight and said he'd never leave me again for the rest of his life."

Heartwarming moment

Activities manager of the care home identified as Rachel White said it was awesome to be a part of their reunion, adding that the moment moved many of them to tears.

In her words:

"With the support of the team here at Tollesby we are looking at getting them back in their home where they can return to their life together to carry on their fairy tale."

