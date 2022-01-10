Police Officers Courageously Pull Pilot Out of Crashed Plane.

A pilot was lucky to get out of his crashed plane alive after a brave move by police officers who were at the scene

The police were seen pulling the bloodied man out of the plane just seconds before a train ripped through it, destroying it completely

The pilot, who was alone in the plane, is said to have taken off from a nearby airport before losing power

Several police officers showed great courage after putting their lives in danger to save a pilot who made a daring emergency landing.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, cops could be seen pulling out a man from the wreckage of a plane that crashed right in the middle of a railway track.

Just after pulling the bloodied man from the plane, one of the officers could be heard shouting "go go go", and seconds later, a train comes ramming into the wreckage.

From how the train ripped through the crashed plane, it was clear that the pilot had no chance of survival if it were not for the cops who risked everything to save him.

Reasons leading to crash

According to CNN, the incident happened Friday, January 7, in Los Angeles, and the pilot was the only one in the private, single-engine Cessna 172 plane.

The LAPD's body cam recorded the incident, and there were no reports of injuries suffered on the ground.

The lucky pilot was taken to a regional trauma centre, but the extent of his injuries were not revealed.

He had taken off from the nearby Whiteman Airport before crashing after reportedly losing power.

