Winnell Cunningham Shaw, a Stone Mountain woman, has marked her 104th birthday with enthusiasm and excitement with her neighbors in her community, Alive reports.

She ushered in the milestone with honks, beeps, and cheers at the Antioch Villas Gardens Apartments.

Born on January 7, 1918, at Lawrenceville, Georgia, Shaw has lived through many historic moments few could experience.

Growing up

At 12, she moved to Atlanta, where she attended the largest Africa-American public elementary school, Ashby Street Elementary.

She relocated to Atlanta in 1930 after the demise of her mother and aunt. Shaw achieved another milestone when she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, the first public high school for African Americans in the state and the Atlanta Public Schools system.

Marriage

Shaw then married the love of her life at age 23, with whom she raised four children until he passed.

She has lived a useful life, serving her community as a seamstress and a caretaker, specifically for children, which earned her the moniker "Ms Nell."

The grandmother of 13 retired as a seamstress and has taken up Gin Rummy and drawing.

