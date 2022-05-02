Heavily pregnant Rihanna has won many people's hearts after she was filmed dancing to A$AP Rocky's recent lit live performance at a packed venue

The superstar was praised by social media users for breaking the norms and showing the whole world that there's nothing wrong with partying while pregnant

Some Instagram users hilariously shared that the singer and the rapper's unborn baby was dancing along with the parents during his or her epic performance by Rocky

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rihanna is a supportive girlfriend. The superstar was recently filmed dancing to her boo's performance. A$AP Rocky was live on stage rapping while Riri was on the side cheering her man on.

Rihanna was seen vibing to A$AP Rocky’s performance. Image: @badgirlriri, ASAP Rocky/Facebook

Source: UGC

The heavily pregnant singer and the rapper have been making headlines across the world since they started dating. They've also trended for all the wrong reasons just recently when the Praise The Lord hitmaker was arrested in front of Riri after their holiday in Barbados.

The Shade Room took to Instagram to share the video of Rihanna dancing to her boo's banging hip-hop performance. The outlet captioned the post:

"#PressPlay: Ayee! #Rihanna is a whole mood vibing out to her boo #ASAPRocky’s recent performance!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many love the fact that Rihanna is a supportive bae.

hotboyy_nick said:

"That baby been to more places than me."

mariposabudista82 commented:

"That belly is bellying."

sweettvenomm wrote:

"She be living her best life unapologetic."

x__meeee said:

"She supporting her man, as she should."

wizardddkellytingz commented:

"The baby in there dancing too."

princessskammie wrote:

"One thing Rihanna gonna do during her pregnancy is show that jelly."

__jay.y.y said:

"How cute, I can see the baby is also vibing in her belly."

jyking2022_ added:

"Riri made it cool for pregnant women to party."

Ghanaian Plus-size Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves at Wedding Reception

Still on people dancing, YEN.com.gh previously reported that There's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

Source: YEN.com.gh