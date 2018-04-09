If your girlfriend is preparing for an exam, she expects support from you. Since you cannot sit for the exam on her behalf, you could project your good luck wishes for exams through messages or success cards.

There is no better way of boosting your girlfriend’s confidence before taking an exam than by sending her kind words of encouragement. The reason is that creative and loving words produce calmness and give inner peace that comes with the thought of feeling loved.

Good luck wishes for exams

There’s nothing as romantic as being so thoughtful about what your partner does. And when it’s your girlfriend’s examination period, it’s super romantic and wise to send her some good luck wishes before, during and or after the exams. So, how do you wish someone good luck on an exam?

Best exams wishes to my love

Romantic exam wishes for a girlfriend can help calm your girlfriend as she is approaching her examinations. It may be all she needs as a motivator. In that case, she will be thrilled to read any of these good luck wishes messages for exams from you.

You don't need to be scared, my dear; you will do excellently well. You have paid your dues; you will pass your exams.

I have never had a reason to doubt your intelligence so, you shouldn't too. You are a lovely and intelligent lady, and you will do well in your exams. Love you.

Despite the challenge, I am sure your preparation efforts and the favour of the Almighty will be sufficient to give you examination success.

May God speak for you. Your exam is already settled. So, we'd celebrate you today, my dear.

I know you have focus, ability, patience, and stability. Your personality has these beautiful virtues. I wish you luck with your examination.

Go after the excellence, not after the success, because the former pushes your limitation and the latter limits your aim. So, being successful is good, but you have to earn it with your hard work. All the best.

All the candles that you have burnt in the course of your study will not be in vain. Wishing you the very best of luck as you are about to begin your examinations.

May you pass all your examinations beyond your expectations. You shall stand out to be congratulated by professors and learned scholars after your outstanding excellence in these exams, darling. Best wishes on your exams!

If you are feeling overwhelmed and stressed, just take a deep breath, and keep in mind how many people simply love you because you are great. Then picture all of them cheering for you while you take the exam.

You have shown through hard work and dedication that you've hit your stride. I know that good luck is excellent, but you honestly don't need it. This is where you shine. I firmly believe that you will pass this examination with an outstanding result.

Stop worrying about the day of the exam and instead prepare yourself for it. I am sure you will nail it. Take good care of your health during the exams. All the best!

I have seen you prepare very well for the examination this year. I am sure you will clear it in flying colours. Best wishes for your exams, dear friend.

Wishing you the best of luck! Your exams are nearing. Warm up your brain and train yourself well. Prove yourself to the world by excelling in your exams.

After a thorough examination, you are perfect in my assessment. I love you and wish you the best on your test.

Go and enjoy your exam, my dear. Be rest assured success is yours from the start. The favour and grace of the Lord will speak for me. You deserve the best. I await your testimony, my love.

Success is connected with action. Successful people keep moving. You can make a mistake, but don't quit! I wish you happy exams.

I know how talented and smart you are, and honestly, this examination will be a walk in the park for you, my friend. Go and smash it!

May your preparations be enough to make you shine in this examination. Here's wishing you the very best in this exam.

May good luck and fortune follow you as you deserve the best. I hope the feats that come your way see you outshine the rest.

All the best for your exams. We all have the utmost faith in you and know that you’ll achieve your goals. Show them what you’re capable of!

Luck is hard work and planning put together. Always the ball will be in your court. Study well and stop relying on luck. Best wishes for your exam.

Exams take us from one level to another; it’s essential for growth and promotion. As you get ready for your exam, may God’s favour and wisdom guide you. Best of luck, sweetie.

Diligence attracts achievements and success; as you go into these exams, be diligent in studying and preparing and may God crown your efforts, my love. I wish you the very best, baby. Go and succeed.

Quitters never win; this is one of the tests on the way to greatness. Please don’t stop until you achieve your goals, conquer this mountain, and ace this exam as we go on to greatness. May God grant you the wisdom and help you need for success.

God is with you all through the way. With this assurance, go and ace your papers. You deserve the best, my love. Have a glorious success. Can’t wait to celebrate with you, baby.

Success lingers each day, so we go and take it for ourselves with preparation and determination. Go and achieve your dreams, go and pass your papers in flying colours, my love. Success is yours.

As you go into the hall to write your papers, I pray God gives you a retentive memory to remember all you’ve studied and give you a favour to have an outstanding result.

A life without achievement is just existing, and we can’t achieve it without scaling hurdles; this is one of them, my love. May God empower you to ace your exams.

Simple good luck wishes for exams

When faced with examinations, even lovers need to encourage each other to face their fears and anxieties, which is why sharing a good luck message for exams is worth considering. Here are good luck wishes for an exam to girlfriend.

All you need is confidence, focus, and determination to succeed in this exam. I wish you all three. Good luck.

You are favoured, dearest, every single time you sit for your examination before God and before your examiner. I wish you the best in your exams.

I love you, so you are special. I hope you know that every day and as you approach your exams, may your efforts bear fruit. Success, my love.

It doesn't matter what the examination outcome would be, although I know it would be a success; either way, I am always proud of you.

I pray to God that he makes you a winner tomorrow. May your examination be a great one, and may you obtain the highest marks!

You have always excelled in your endeavours. This is not going to be different. You are an overcomer.

Raise your chin and walk with your head high. You have nothing to worry about. I wish you success in your exams.

The aura of success around you was one of the things that drew me to you. I have no fear that you will smash the exam. I love you, dear.

You are a queen, and you are the best your generation has ever seen. Do not panic because of your examination. Always remember you are a champion.

Do you know that one with God is a majority? Fear not, darling. You have studied hard, and you have God on your side. Success is certain.

Sweetheart, you are my pride. You have always made me proud, and I do not doubt that you will pass this time also.

I prayed to the Lord to make you a winner tomorrow, and I do not doubt that He has answered. Shake off the fear. It is a success already.

My love for you is not based on conditions and things. I love you every day and always, and I know you will make me proud again.

You are one of the smartest people I know, and I don't doubt your abilities. I wish you the best in your exams.

How I wish I could sit with you in the examination hall. However, know that I will be cheering you up from there.

I know I don't tell you very often but always know that I am your number one fan. Congratulations on your exams.

Fear not, you are a child of God, and you have been singled out for favour. You will come out in flying colours.

I pray that you will not forget everything you have read, and the Lord will give you speed and accuracy.

I have never for once doubted your abilities. You have proven to be a champion over the years, and it will not change now. I believe in you.

You need determination, focus, and hard work to succeed, and you have everything. So there is nothing to worry about.

I love the way you wear confidence like perfume. I am confident that you will come out in flying colours. I wish you success in your exams.

You are special, my love and I cherish how you take your academics seriously. You are born to succeed, and congratulations on your exams.

Never forget that I support each of your moves, and I respect your decision. I wish you success in your endeavour.

Hi pretty, I just want you to know that my mind and thoughts are with you.

You are stronger than you can imagine. Do what you know how to do best: succeeding. I am rooting for you.

If the stress gets tough, just close your eyes, and you will see me cheering you up. I wish you the best.

Wishing you all the best on your test!

You've got this. The test will be over in just a few hours, and we'll be smiling.

Don't think about the test; think about the A!

You will rock this test.

You've made it so far, and you only have a little ways to go. Get it done!

The test is in the bag.

Thinking of you on test day! Good luck!

You're going to ace this, and then we will party.

You've almost made it! Good luck getting through today.

You don't need to be scared of the test. That test needs to be scared of you.

Who's the big, bad, test-taking kicker?! You are.

It all ends today. You vs test. There will be blood, but it won't be yours.

Funny good luck messages for exams

Your lover is significant to you, and it is important to wish her success in her examinations. So, how do you wish a student luck? First, show the significant person in your life that you care about them by sending her any of these sweet messages:

All of a sudden you are demanding, cranky, and always in a bad mood. It must be that time of the year when you have exams. Cheer up, mate. We all know you are going to do well.

Just when you thought life couldn't be more boring, you have these exams. To make matters worse, you still have three more semesters ahead of you. Tough it out, honey.

It is one thing to study day and night, but it is a totally different ballgame to perform well under stress. Don't fumble on your test because everyone else will laugh at you for all the wasted effort.

I pray that you will operate with speed and accuracy in your examination. Nothing will be able to stop you.

Do not rush. Instead, take a deep breath as you write your exams. It is the attitude of successful people.

I decree that everything will be in your favour as you go into the examination hall. I believe in you.

You are allowed to forget about your past and worries, but I pray that you will not forget everything you have read.

I do not doubt that you will excel. You have worked hard, and I pray that the Lord will crown your effort with success.

Do not fret; be calm. You will come out in flying colours. You are destined for greatness.

Darling, I wish you tremendous success in your coming examination. You are the best.

I pray that anxiety and fear will be far from you. Instead, you will be more confident today than ever.

I don't know if I tell you this enough. I believe in you, and you are one of the most intelligent people I have met.

Sleep like a queen tonight in preparation for your big day because you have nothing to worry about. The favour of the Lord has gone before you.

Sweetheart, can you see how the other end is shining? Success is waiting for you at the other end.

You will not have any cause to rewrite this examination. The Lord will go with you.

Babe, I just want to let you know that success will be your portion in this examination.

May your exams be as beautiful and lovely as you are. Good morning, my sunshine.

Have I told you how beautiful you are when you smile? Do not let fear take away your pretty smile. It is a success all the way.

I pray you don't just excel in your exams alone but that you also come out in flying colours. I believe in you, darling.

You are destined for success. Just trust and believe in yourself, and it will happen.

I will be here waiting to hear how your examination went. My heart and prayers are with you.

I will be beside my phone, waiting for the good news. I do not doubt it.

You have nothing to fret about. You have God on your side. Do your best and leave the rest to God.

You have made me smile on all days. May this examination give you reasons to smile.

I pray that your result will match your effort, and you will come out with flying colours. I love you.

You are a candidate for success, and you will excel in your forthcoming exams.

On a beautiful day like this, I pray that your exams and results be as beautiful as you.

I know you are busy with exam preparation; I just want to tell you that I believe in you, and I am cheering you up all the way.

As you go to the examination hall this morning, I just want you to focus on positivity only.

There is nothing impossible with God. I want you to believe in God and yourself. I love you.

Honey, you have made me smile every day. I pray that your examination will beam a smile on your face.

Good luck to you, my sweetheart. You will succeed in your examination and endeavour.

You are not just beautiful; you are also pretty. I pray that your exams will go beautifully.

Do you know I don't need to know the outcome of the examination before I congratulate you? I believe in your abilities.

Daily, I thank God who made our paths cross. I am well assured that you will come out in flying colours.

I am here sitting comfortably because I know you are there working out your magic again. You are my world's best.

You will always have a reason to smile today and always. Smile because your examination will be a huge success.

I pray that you will not be forgetful throughout your examination period. I love you.

Sweetheart, do not worry; all your late-night studies will be crowned with success.

I ask that God's benevolence goes with you and settle you. Success all the way.

One thing I have known about you is that whatever you set your mind on, you can achieve. This is not an exception. Happy examination.

Baby, do not be discouraged. Your hard work and dedication will pay off.

You do things effortlessly. Your examination is not a different case. I believe in you.

You are the best in your world. You are stronger and more beautiful than you know. I wish you success in your exams.

I love how you take your studies seriously. I believe you will do exceptionally well this time around.

Soon you won't have to think about tests, and you can think instead about where to take me on our next date.

You are the smartest, best-looking man in the world, and there's no way you're not going to get an A on this test.

Keep going, and don't stop! You're almost to the finish line. You are going to do great!

I'd wish you good luck, but you don't even need it because you've been working so hard.

If you do well on your tests, I will let you choose any gift you want from your favourite store. Sound too good to be true? Try me.

There are no secrets to success. It results from preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.

It's not about how bad you want it. It's about how hard you're willing to work for it.

Romantic good luck exam wishes for lover

When the season gets tough, we sometimes forget everything that is happening around us. So, how do you wish your girlfriend good luck? The answers to this question will show her that she is on your mind and you want the best for her.

I know you will come out in flying colours. Let's paint the town red after your exams.

I am here looking at the phone and expecting the good news. I love you, baby.

Go out there and blow their mind. You are the best your generation has ever seen. I love you.

I wish you excellence beyond measures and success that surpasses your mind. I love you.

I have never doubted your ability to deliver. You have never ceased to blow my mind. Do your thing again.

Baby, go make me proud as you write your exams. I love you, darling.

See baby, we go through different tests in life, and God always grants us victory. See your examination as one of such things.

Do not get tired from the tireless studying. It will pay off and turn out well.

You will come out in flying colours and distinction. You are my world's best.

Sweetheart, take all the time you need to prepare for your exams. I am cheering you up from here.

I would have suggested studying with you, but I want you to focus. I wish you the best.

You are a complete package. You are beautiful, intelligent, and smart. You will succeed today and every other day.

As you write your exams, I pray that God's strength and wisdom will go with you.

I pray that the eyes of your understanding will be enlightened. Go and succeed.

I wish that you will enjoy favour in the sight of God. You are a candidate for success.

More than you can ask or think, I pray that you will have acceleration and retentive memory.

I miss our quality time together, but I understand that it is all for the best. I wish you success in your examinations.

The Lord will show you how to write to the satisfaction of your lecturers. You are born to succeed.

I love you every day and always, and I support each of your decisions. Go and do exploits.

What you do and how you do it determines whether you would be successful or not. I pray God will direct you to do the perfect things at the perfect time for success.

Don’t mind what people say or the history of the exam. Don’t be scared because, with God, success is guaranteed, my love. Good luck, sweetheart; you deserve the best.

Without achieving, you may have immediate happiness, but you would not be contented in life. So my love, buckle up and achieve success in these exams. May God be with you, baby.

Don’t be discouraged by the little hardship of preparation, the success and joy of fulfilment that will be achieved should be your motivation. I wish you all the best, sweetheart.

Sacrifice is needed for every success; you’ve paid the sacrifice of burning the midnight oil, so success is assured. Have a great experience as you blast your papers.

If you want to be a role model and a success story in life, this is the process you need to pass through, go and write the As; success is yours, baby.

As the exams draw near, be prepared, focused, and ready. Go into the exam hall, and write the distinctions. I’m here to celebrate with you, my sunshine. Best of luck.

Success doesn’t come by chance; it isn’t a coincidence; it is planned and prepared. As you go into your exam with proper preparation and planning, I pray you’d have success, my love.

Your distinction has been guaranteed from the start, buckle up and show up at the exam venue to claim success. God is with you; sweetheart, success is yours, my love.

Many people may be scared; you shouldn’t be; you’re different because God has your back. My love, go in the grace and ace your papers. Best of luck, sweetheart.

My love, you will triumph beyond your imagination and expectations; this exam has already been settled. Do not be afraid; success is waiting for you. Claim it and enjoy it.

Baby, I pray the wisdom required, the knowledge needed, and the understanding expected will be your portion as you ace your papers. Best of luck, sweetheart.

Take away all the anxiety, my love; you’re not just going to pass; you’ll have distinctions beyond what you expect. God is there for you, baby. I await your testimony.

Good luck for your bar exams wishes and messages

If your girlfriend is in law school, you must know that studying hundreds of cases and interpreting them must be tasking. So, you may want to boost her confidence with some good luck wishes for bar exams. Here are the best examination wishes to my love.

Hey love, I know you are the best. Don't be nervous. Be sure of yourself and keep calm. You can do it. Best wishes for your exam!

You are well prepared; you know what you need to know. No pressure. You just need a little rest. Good luck with the exam!

Hey cupcake, don't stress yourself preparing for the exam. I am sure you got it covered already. Let it flow from your pen onto your sheets.

Hey, pumpkin, the wind of luck blows here and there, but you can make yours by studying hard for the exams. Wishing you the best.

Go forth and do wonders; I believe so much in you and feel wishing you good luck is unnecessary. Make me proud.

Hey Sugar, may the results of your examinations be a reflection of your awesomeness.

Although I know these exams are done and dusted, I still wish you good luck because you deserve it and more.

The results of an exam will not do justice to your fantastic nature, but I am sure it will be a pointer to your diligence. Good luck, dear.

May the good Lord grant your heart desires in your forthcoming examination. Wishing you all the best love.

Do your best and leave the rest, but I am sure your best will rest your mind. All the best.

You have a positive mindset, and I believe the results of your forthcoming exams will prove that. So go and make us proud, bestie.

May your assimilation and retention be top-notch as you prepare for your exams. Do not panic; you are capable.

Do not underestimate yourself; you are meant for greatness, and these exams are stepping stones. Keep calm.

You are not a failure; everything about you spells success, so go on and blow minds. Love you loads.

Success is when opportunity meets preparedness; the exams are opportunities to open future doors and be prepared.

There is nothing to fear; exams are just opportunities to show that you are the definition of brain and beauty. I am rooting for you.

Nothing has stopped you from getting this far; these exams will not be the start of that. All the best.

Enlighten your lecturers because you are my star. Best of luck with the exams.

I am aware of the efforts you have put into preparing for the exams; it will never be futile. Keep cool, bestie.

I know your weaknesses, but failure is not one of them; you will succeed in your exams, and I will be cheering you on all the way.

You have always been my go-to encyclopedia. I do not doubt that you will Ace your papers.

I believe these exams will be a stroll in the park because nothing compares to your beautiful mind.

King Solomon gave some of his wisdom, knowledge and understanding away; I am sure you were the receiver. Ace the exams.

Your exam questions are in trouble because you will thrust your pen into them until they bleed A's. Best of luck, sweetheart.

May your dreams come true with the commencement of your exams. I wish you all the best.

You have my heartfelt wishes in your forthcoming exams. May your efforts be crowned.

Remember how you tell me to stay calm when I am worried about stuff; now it's your turn to do the same as you sit for your exams. Make me proud.

Anxiety and worries are joy killers, and you should be happy because the exams mean you are closer to your goals now. Go get it, dearest.

May your understanding of your exam questions be as great as you have always been with me. Wishing you all the best of luck.

Time and energy invested are just a part of what you need to excel in your exams. Best of luck, sweetheart.

Give the exams your best shot. Do not beat yourself up for what you do not know; focus on what you know, and the sky will be your starting point.

Composed, calm, and confident are some of the adjectives that describe you. Go and prove this in your exams, love. Best of luck.

Do not let anything obstruct your pursuit of success. These exams are hurdles that you must cross to be who you want to be. Best wishes.

You will shine bright and make good grades in your forthcoming exams. I believe in you.

Exams are difficult for people who are never ready, but my lover is a boy scout; he is always ready.

You have the keenest memory I have ever come across; they will make your exam questions look like ice cream. Best of luck, sweetheart.

As you step into the examination room, remember my applause is the loudest and will never stop. Good luck.

You have always been a source of motivation to me, honey. I am rooting for your excellence in your exams. Love and good luck.

You have a beautiful mind, and I believe that only beautiful results can come from you. Best wishes, sweetie.

Minds become fickle when exams draw near, but you are the ship's captain; steer it to the success deck. I wish you all the best.

Loving someone is one of the most challenging exams in life, and you have passed that one. Likewise, your college exams should be easy; my love is with you all the way.

I heard your exams sharing how scared they are of you. They say you always execute them clinically. Do not spare them.

Michael Jackson has no bad songs; you will have no bad grades. You are a goal-getter. Best regards on your exams.

Every day has its kind of examination; today is the turn of academics to test you. You are a winner, now and always.

You have a great personality; go on and make excellent results in our exams. Good luck.

I do not doubt brilliance, but your lecturers need proof; show them in your exams.

Just imagine that proud moment when your name appears on the college board and reads; best graduating student. You can get it.

Patience and good luck are close, like hair and skin. You have been patient with your academics; guess what's next. Good luck with your exams.

Your examiners can feel the confidence you have in your ability to ace your exams. All you need is to show them. You have my best wishes.

Don’t stress yourself. You are destined to pass this exam with flying colours. Good luck.

You have prepared very well for this examination so I’m 100% confident you will pass it and pass it very well. Good luck, dearest.

FAQs

How do you wish good luck to students? You wish them by sending them motivational and affirmation messages. How do you say the best luck? Some of the best expressions to wish luck are good luck, best of luck, and blow them away. What do you say to someone who has passed their exams? You congratulate them on performing well. What should I reply after Congratulations? You respond by saying thank you or that you appreciate their wishes. How do you respond to good luck text? You respond by saying thanks, thanks a lot, I really need it, and I am glad you said that among others. Is congratulation a wish? Yes, it is. When you congratulate someone, you wish them success and good fortune in their undertakings. What do you say to your best friend at her graduation? You congratulate them on their achievements.

The good luck wishes for exams you are sending to your girlfriend must make her feel important and cared for. When you find the right words, they will give her the motivation she desires to ace the examination.

