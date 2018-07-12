Top 13 latest Ghanaian movies that you should watch in 2022

Like some of the other fast-developing West African countries, Ghana has a vibrant film and television industry. This explains the numerous Ghanaian movies and TV shows available today. Films from this country touch on numerous issues, including the ones prevalent in Ghana, such as religious discrepancies, unemployment, and relationships. Which are the best and latest Ghanaian movies one can watch today?

With numerous veteran actors and new talents, the Ghanaian entertainment industry continues to grow each year.

What are the latest Ghanaian movies in 2022?

Ghana's movie industry, commonly known as Black Star Films, has been quite busy in 2022, churning out several feature films and short films. These movies are spread across various genres and include both veteran and new actors. Here is a look at the best Ghanaian movies in 2022.

1. Drops of Happiness

Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime : 91 minutes

: 91 minutes Release date: April 2022

April 2022 Director : Salifu Zakari

: Salifu Zakari Stars: Nana Yaa Agyare, Adjetey Anang, Qwasi Blay Jr.

Drops of Happiness tells the story of the struggles that young graduates face in their search for gainful employment and the lengths they are willing to go to make things work. The movie follows Nii Lantey, a hardworking family man who will do anything to ensure his family is comfortable.

After graduating with first-class upper honours from the university, his search for a job has proved futile due to the high unemployment rate in his country.

2. Wede

Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime : 114 minutes

: 114 minutes Release date: March 2022

March 2022 Director : Chris Eneaji Eneng

: Chris Eneaji Eneng Stars: Darlyn Adu, David Mantse Ankrah, Deborah N. Diamond

The film follows Wede, a gorgeous girl who is widely considered perfect in all ways. However, she gets to a place where she must discover her true self beyond the seemingly perfect life. The movie was produced by ROK Studios, renowned for its focus on producing original and rich African content.

3. Dice Game

Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime : 56 minutes

: 56 minutes Release date: February 2022

February 2022 Director : Daniel Kenny

: Daniel Kenny Stars: Stick Chewing, George Df Unlimited, Abiela Mardea Dwah

This is arguably one of the most thrilling of all Ghanaian movies. The film follows the story of Louisa and Mr Johnson. The two played a dangerous game in their marriage, Louisa thinking she could take advantage of Mr Johnson's old age and him trying to outsmart his young and seemingly naïve wife.

4. The Men We Love

Genre: Romance

Romance Release date: February 2022

February 2022 Director : Kwame Kyei Baffour

: Kwame Kyei Baffour Stars: Kofi Adjorlolo, Angela Bamford, Michy Diamond

The Men We Love follows four women, Marian, Samantha, Shantel and Michelle. While not related by blood, they share their femininity, embitterment, and a deep craving for psychological and emotional freedom.

5. The Return of Jamal

Genre : Drama

: Drama Release date: January 2022

January 2022 Director: Eddie Seddoh

Eddie Seddoh Stars: Adjetey Anang, Fritz Baffour, Akwasi Boadi

This film tells the story of an ex-con who returns from prison to a community that no longer likes, appreciates, or values him. The Return of Jamal was released as a sequel to the award-winning television series Sadia. For Jamal, the detectives on his tail will not rest until he is back in prison.

This film takes the viewer on a remarkable emotional rollercoaster, making it one of the best Ghanaian local movies in 2022.

6. It's Complicated

Genre : Romance

: Romance Runtime : 131 minutes

: 131 minutes Release date: December 2021

December 2021 Director : Desmond Elliot

: Desmond Elliot Stars: Esther Daniels, Emeka Darlington, Oribhabor Dickson

The movie tells the story of Yemi, whose relationships always end badly due to her fear of commitment and expression of her love. For the striking beauty, Yemi's relationships only seem to be getting from bad to worse. Will her fortunes change, or is she doomed to never find love?

7. Nobody's Ex

Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime : 78 minutes

: 78 minutes Release date: November 2021

November 2021 Director : Pascal Amanfo

: Pascal Amanfo Stars: Feyisayo Adelakum, Memuna Bawa, Bibi Bright

Nobody's Ex is the story of a man named Ebuka who cannot imagine the possibility of seeing his ex-wife Regina happy in the arms of another man. Two years after their divorce, Ebuka must make tough choices regarding his former spouse.

8. Uncharted Path

Genre: Action

Action Runtime : 84 minutes

: 84 minutes Release date: November 2021

November 2021 Director : Paul Baafi Osei Tutu

: Paul Baafi Osei Tutu Stars: Beverly Afaglo, Roselyn Ngissah, Anthony Woode

This is among the best Ghanaian action movies in 2022. The film follows the ambitious but conflicted CIA agent, Tatiana Johnson. She finds herself caught between American and African politics and must face an internal battle between her American allegiance and her African identity.

9. I Hate You Too

Genre : Comedy/drama

: Comedy/drama Release date: November 2021

November 2021 Director : Maxwell Akwesi Amuni

: Maxwell Akwesi Amuni Stars: Beverly Afaglo, Manuel Amanfo Pascal, Paula Amanfo Pascal

The film follows two siblings, Elorm and Theresa, who must make compromises in parenting their niece and nephew after the death of their parents.

10. Ajantala's Rebirth

Genre : Drama

: Drama Release date: October 2021

October 2021 Director : Tunde Olaoye

: Tunde Olaoye Stars: Mide Martins, Jide Awobona, and Femi Durojaiye

Ajantala is renowned in his village for his notoriety, stubbornness, and disrespect. He terrorizes everybody in the village. Still, when a village member dies, the other villagers begin to wonder whether Ajantala could be responsible for the death.

11. 7 Years

Genre : Drama

: Drama Release date: October 2021

October 2021 Director: Sunshine Olawore

Sunshine Olawore Stars: Alaba Aare, Iyabo Ojo

This film tells the story of the sacrifices that African women make to protect their children from evil forces. The film's rich and pseudo-modern setting highlights the pain and the agony that the rich and powerful society people hide with their luxurious facade and content in the quietness and privacy of their homes.

12. My Future Wife

Genre : Romantic comedy

: Romantic comedy Release date: October 2021

October 2021 Director : AVMB

: AVMB Stars: Prisca Chinaza, Angelo Kyei, Joseph Atubga

This film follows Clement and Budu, two bachelor friends ready to embark on the journey of marriage. They will have to choose among Nancy, the spiritual church girl, Eunice, the corporate woman, and Emelda, the slay queen. Who will marry who, and what will unfold afterwards?

13. God is African

Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: April 2021

April 2021 Director: Pascal Amanfo

Pascal Amanfo Stars: Bless Fortune, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah, Timothy Bentum

When Amana Essel married to Daniel Kojo Essel is diagnosed with what seems like a terminal condition she realises it is the begining of a journey she must embark on. A journey that shakes the very core of her faith and challenges everything she has ever believed in. In the end and in the lives of everyone around her, she finally sees God.

The latest Ghanaian movies are a sufficient testament to the country's film industry growth. These films tackle numerous societal, political, economic, religious, and fictional issues. The actors and actresses in the films are a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming young talents.

