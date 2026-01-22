Yaw Sarpong’s children have made an emotional appeal to the President as the family struggles to cope with his loss

The family has announced the date and location for the late gospel musician’s one-week observation

Plans are underway as the family prepares to honour his life and legacy through a befitting burial

Veteran gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong of the Asomafo band, died on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the age of 66.

The children of the late veteran gospel star Yaw Sarpong have come out to ask for help after the death of their father.

According to them, the family is in a difficult situation now.

Speaking emotionally, Yaw Sarpong’s eldest son said they are appealing to everyone who loved their father to support them in this difficult moment.

The son who was talking on behalf of the family at the family house said:

“We are appealing to everyone who loves our father to support us in this hard moment,we are also appealing to President John Mahama to consider giving our father a state burial.”

The family also announced that Yaw Sarpong’s one-week observation will be held on February 19 at Asuofia in Kumasi.

They said this will give family members, friends, and well-wishers the chance to come together and remember his life.

For now, the children say they are grateful for the support they have already received.

They are asking for prayers and understanding as they continue to mourn their father and prepare for the days ahead.

Yaw Sarpong dedicated his whole life to gospel music and served God through his songs for many years.

He touched many lives across the country with his songs.

Yaw Sarpong's mourned their father in tears

The children of Yaw Sarpong gathered at the family house in Kumasi to grieve the loss of their father and talk about the funeral arrangements.

All five children were present at the family house as the family came together to observe mourning rites.

They were dressed in black as they sat quietly at the house, surrounded by close relatives and family friends. The atmosphere was sombre, with grief clearly written on their faces.

The gathering marked the first public moment of mourning for the family since Yaw Sarpong’s passing.

An emotional scene unfolded when Yaw Sarpong’s eldest son broke down in tears, struggling to control his emotions.

J.Y Adu reacted to Yaw Sarpong's demise

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, made an interesting disclosure regarding Yaw Sarpong.

The respected man of God, in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, stated that the health condition of the late musician worsened after the estranged wife of the late musician, Maame Pinamang, appeared on Oyerepa FM to accuse him of infidelity.

Bishop J. Y. Adu, who once took care of Yaw Sarpong at his Sokoban Ampayoo residence in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, stated that the musician was massively affected anytime he heard discussions about his marriage on the radio.

