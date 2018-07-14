The Ghanaian gospel scene has grown significantly over the years. This is because gospel music has become one of the most popular genres of music in the country. There are millions of people that are dedicating their time to listen to these songs. Ghana worship songs contain uplifting lyrics, full of hope, and encouragement.

Worship songs can uplift one's soul when they are down. That is why a well composed worship track is worth listening to. Ghanaian gospel artists have done an incredible job in releasing some of the best jams.

Many new Ghanaian gospel songs are released every month, but only a few stand the test of time in the overcrowded gospel music scene. Most of them have gained fame for portraying a compelling message for the believers. Here is a list of the top 10 gospel songs of 2021.

1. Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi

Joe is a multiple award-winning gospel singer who has served gospel lovers with a fantastic new contemporary gospel jam titled Ye Obua Mi (My Help). The piece stands out as one of Ghana powerful worship songs. It is available for streaming and download on all streaming platforms.

Ye Obua Mi is a heart’s cry of worship and confession of who the Lord is to his people, especially during the hard and trying times. The Lord is the strong tower.

2. Ohemaa Mercy – Ote Me Mu

The well-known Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy released her much anticipated new single Ote Me Mu featuring MOGmusic. The brand new hit translated as He Lives In Me is a gentle reminder of God and all that he freely made available to Christians.

The sweet blend of the contemporary and highlife gospel features in the list of the top 10 gospel songs of 2021. In addition, its excellent vocal delivery from Ohemaa Mercy and MOGmusic makes it stand out perfectly.

3. Diana Hamilton –Awurade Ye

Awurade Ye is Diana Hamilton’s 2nd release of the year 2021 after Victory Praise. The talented singer is famous for blending the local highlife gospel with the contemporary perfectly, making her tracks more appealing to both the young and old.

It is a beautiful upbeat, highlife groove that promises to inspire everyone who believes and trusts that God is still answering prayers. He is still performing miracles in the most challenging situations.

4. Carl Clottey – Nkunim

Nkunim, which translates to The Victory Song, is the latest addition to Carl Clottey’s growing and incredible repertoire of gospel music. Luckily and without a single doubt, this jam is a masterpiece and one of the best Ghana worship songs in Twi mix. The track is currently available for streaming and download on all major platforms.

5. Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved

Oluwa is involved is one of the latest songs in Ghana 2021. Joyce Blessing's first 2021 single inspires all to understand that God is interested in all aspects of our lives. Having suffered a lot, including humiliations and family breakup herself, Joyce is standing in a place of confidence in God and urges all to do likewise in this new jam.

6. Akesse Brempong – Yahweh (Song of Moses) ft MOG

Akesse Brempong makes another roaring comeback with an incredible Yahweh chant in this new release titled Yahweh (Song of Moses). The new jam, which focuses on the intimate name of Lord, Yahweh (Song of Moses), was part of a series of jams performed and recorded at his annual flagship Agape Carnival in 2020, the virtual Rooftop edition.

7. MOG – Yesu

Ghanian Gospel music powerhouse MOGmusic has joined forces with Joe Mettle to release one of the latest and best Ghana worship songs in 2021. His latest single, Yesu accompanied by an excellent and classy video that can be viewed on YouTube. The audio is also available on all major music platforms, and other Ghana worship songs mix download sites.

8. Celestine Donkor – Only You

The talented Ghanaian singer Celestine Donkor’s Only You is produced by Shadrach Yawson (Shaa). The track narrates an actual testimony, acknowledging God Alone as the source, force, and reason behind the miracles and transformations we experience in believers' everyday lives."

9. Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) – This Love

Rising gospel singer Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) always brings something refreshing to the table. This time around, she talks about the amazing love of God in her new single, This Love. It was her first single for the year and stands out as one of the best worship songs Ghana.

10. Kofi Owusu Peprah ft Amy Newman & Shadrach Mensah – Nyame Tease

Nyame Tease was recorded by the versatile and growing Ghanaian gospel singer noted to be the next big gospel giant in the industry, with Amy Newman and Shadrach Mensah. This song has done so well so far and is getting the needed attention among believers in Ghana and other parts of the world.

Ghana worship songs have been changing with time, but the religious aspect has remained. They are great for people seeking spiritual fulfilment or some melodious tunes to jam to when relaxing at home.

Yen.com.gh shared the latest Ghanaian songs to play and download in 2021. No doubt, some of the latest Ghanaian songs of 2021 are topping in various music charts in and outside the country. Also, it is proof enough that Ghanaian musicians are working diligently to keep their fans entertained.

The music industry is brimming with seasoned, trending, and up-coming artists who continually release new songs. The top 20 songs you can listen to and download in 2021 are available on most streaming sites and YouTube.

