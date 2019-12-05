Princess Shyngle's biography: age, business, boyfriend, photos

Princess Shyngle is a Ghana-based Gambian actress, Instagram model, and film producer. She is renowned for her hourglass-shaped body and tiny waist, features that have gained her a massive following on social media. Shyngle rose to fame after her participation in the Next Movie Star Africa competition. Since then, her popularity has continued to rise.

Besides her curvaceous body, Princess has also become renowned for her online controversies stemming from her opinions. Who is Princess Shyngle? Here is a quick look at the actress's life.

Profile summary

Full name Princess Shyngle Gender Female Date of birth December 25, 1990 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Banjul, Gambia Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Gambian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 66 Weight in pounds 145 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Princess Shyngle's husband Frederic Badji Father Winston Shyngle Mother Ramatolie Cham Profession Actress, Instagram influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $500,000 Twitter @princesshyngle Instagram @princesshyngle TikTok @princesshyngle

Princess Shyngle's biography

How old is Princess Shyngle? The actress was born on December 25 1990, making her 31 years old as of 2022. She was born to Winston Shyngle, a former deputy mayor of Banjul and Ramatolie Cham.

Is Princess Shyngle a Ghanaian?

Where is Princess Shyngle from? One might easily assume that the actress is Ghanaian, given her frequent appearances in the country's events, films, business circles, and television series. However, unknown to some people, the actress was born in Gambia's capital, Banjul.

Is Princess Shyngle a Gambian? Yes, despite spending most of her life in Ghana, the actress is a Gambian national by birth. She schooled at the Ndowa Comprehensive School and later enrolled at the Jullof Computer College.

Is Princess Shyngle a real princess? No, she is not. It is the name her parents gave her upon her birth. Her father was a government officer in Banjul, while her mother is a businessperson.

Career

After completing her college studies, Princess began her career as a part-time event planner. She was soon spotted by Coca-Cola Gambia, who employed her for a short while and contributed to her eventual rise to stardom.

A whilNext Movie Star Africae after joining Coca-Cola, she was picked to audition for the hugely popular competition, in which she became one of the finalists. Since then, she has played various roles in films and TV shows. The most notable ones include Dormitory 8, Why Do Men Get Married, Hidden fantasy, and The 5 Brides.

Princess Shyngle's marriage

The renowned actress is married to Frederick Badji. Before him, she was married to Bala Gaye, her childhood friend and crush. Three months into her marriage with Gaye, she left him, citing issues related to domestic violence.

After divorcing Gaye, Princess met and dated Frederick Badji, eventually getting married to him. Her second marriage was also rocky, with her husband getting arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is currently serving his term at a US jail.

Shyngle has also reportedly dated various high-profile people, including Ghanaian footballer Michael Essien and rapper D Black.

Snatched By Princess Shyngle

Snatched By Princess Shyngle is a Ghanaian waist trainer brand founded and managed by Shyngle. The company deals in the production and distribution of body shapers and waist trainers such as those commonly seen in Princess Shyngle's photos.

Social media

The actress is hugely active on various social media channels where she connects with her fans, customers, and followers. Princess Shyngle's Instagram, for example, currently has over a million followers. She also posts regularly on Twitter and TikTok.

Net worth

According to Keninfo, Shyngle's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be about $500,000. This makes her one of the best-earning Gambian social media influencers. In addition, she reportedly owns various properties, including an enviable collection of cars that includes a Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover, and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Fun facts

Here is a quick look at some interesting facts about the actress.

In 2020, she filmed and produced her own reality show titled Discovering Princess Shyngle.

She was once quoted saying that she would charge $30,000 to go out on a date with someone.

She was once hospitalized for complications resulting from waist training.

She has a 24-inch waist which is about half the size of her bust, resulting in an hourglass shape.

Princess Shyngle is undoubtedly one of the best-known Gambian actresses. Her incredible social media following has played a huge role in the success of her business and her ever-rising popularity.

