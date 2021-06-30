A video of some youths in Ejura Sekyedumase chasing a water cannon shooting water at them has surfaced online

In the clip, the protesting young men hurl stones at the truck whose driver was attempting to disperse them with the water

The uneasy calm in Ejura Sekyedumase follows the recent killing of three young men, including Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed

A video of some protesters chasing a water cannon shooting water at them while they were demonstrating has surfaced online.

The protesting youths had hit the streets to demonstrate, urging that authorities deliver swift justice over the murder of Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed and the subsequent killing of two other protesters who were shot at by the military leading to their death.

However, they were met with force by armed military and police personnel on both occasions, and the personnel shot water and shot live rounds at them, causing the two deaths and injuring four others.

Ejura protest: Video of fearless youth chasing water cannon shooting water at them pops up. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Facebook

In a video online, the fearless young men can be seen chasing away and hurling stones at the water tanker shooting water at them.

Watch the video below:

Late Abdul Nasir Yussif's sister demands justice

Meanwhile, Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has granted an interview demanding justice over her brother's death.

Her late brother, Abdul Nasir Yussif died from gunshots during a military attack on protesting youth urging justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Sadia Abubakar said her brother was innocent.

Yussif's brother demands MCE's removal

Also, Yussif's brother has called for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Salisu Bamba.

He blamed the MCE for the death of Yussif, indicating that the youth in the Ejura community are ready to die if the government fails to deliver swift justice and bring the killers to book.

Source: Yen