Rocco Commisso, owner of Fiorentina and former owner of New York Cosmos, has died at age 76

Commisso invested heavily in Fiorentina, including a €120 million training centre, and helped the club reach three recent finals

Fiorentina are struggling in Serie A this season and have recently appointed Fabio Paratici as their new sporting director

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

American media mogul Rocco Commisso, owner of Italian football club Fiorentina, has died at the age of 76, the club announced on Saturday.

Commisso, who previously owned the New York Cosmos, was also the founder of Mediacom Communications, one of the largest cable TV providers in the United States.

Rocco Commisso: Fiorentina President passes away at 76

Source: Twitter

Born in Italy, he moved to the US as a child and went on to build a business empire, with Forbes estimating his fortune at $5.9 billion.

The Serie A club confirmed the passing of their president in a statement on Saturday morning.

“With great pain and sadness, the Commisso family, together with his wife Catherine, children Giuseppe and Marisa, and sisters Italia and Raffaelina, announce the passing of President Rocco B. Commisso,” the Fiorentina said.

“After a prolonged period of medical treatment, our beloved President has left us, and today we all mourn his passing. For his family, he was an example and a guiding light, a loyal and faithful man who, alongside his wife Catherine, reached the milestone of 50 years of marriage, and who was a strict yet loving father to his children, just as his character was: gentle and determined.

“His love for Fiorentina was the greatest gift he gave himself, spending unforgettable days with the boys and girls of the youth teams, always offering a caring gesture and a smile to everyone. Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to his companies, Mediacom and Fiorentina, and to their future.”

Rocco Commisso: Fiorentina President passes away at 76

Source: Twitter

Serie A shared a tribute on X:

"Serie A Lega Calcio expresses its deepest condolences for the passing of President Rocco B. Commisso and joins his family and @acffiorentina in this moment of sorrow."

Commisso bought Fiorentina in 2019 and was deeply involved in the club’s operations, investing in a new €120 million ($139 million) training centre and striving to restore the team to the heights of the 1950s and 1960s, when they won two Italian championships and two European trophies.

Under his leadership, the Florence-based club, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next season, reached three finals, the Coppa Italia in 2023 and the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023 and 2024, but were runners-up on each occasion.

After finishing sixth in Serie A last year, Fiorentina have endured a difficult season and currently sit in 18th place.

Commisso also owned the New York Cosmos, the former club of Brazilian legend Pelé, from 2017 to 2025. Fiorentina will face Bologna in their next match tomorrow.

Just days ago, the club confirmed the appointment of Fabio Paratici as their new sporting director, set to take effect on February 4.

Terry Yorath's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Welsh midfielder Terry Yorath, who earned 59 caps for his country and made his mark at Leeds United under Don Revie, passed away on Thursday, January 8, at the age of 75 after a short illness.

Hailing from Cardiff, Yorath enjoyed a distinguished club career with Leeds, helping them secure the First Division title, and later played for Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bradford City, earning admiration for his skill, leadership, and commitment on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh