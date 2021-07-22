Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, has expressed fear as their home was plunged into darkness

This comes after dumsor hit their home and everywhere became dark

Jidula turned to her brother, Jnr, and hugged him out of fear

Stonebwoy assured his children not to be afraid as he would provide them with light

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has expressed fear as ‘dumsor’ struck and plunged their home in darkness.

“Daddy, this is scary, I am scared,” she said as she hugged her brother who was seated closer to her.

Jidula held on so tightly to her brother and would not let him go, showing how scared she really was.

A collage of Jidula and parents. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb @drlouisa_s/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her brother, Jnr, is also heard complaining about the dumsor but his words were not so clear.

Stonebwoy then assured his children not to be afraid and that he would give them light.

Reaction

Jidula and Jnr’s behaviour in the video has triggered some responses. See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

_ephyia: “The accent tho eiii.”

akosua_hayla: “Father like no other.”

im_queci: “CJ is just too cute.”

he_loves_aisha.modi: “Is bumsor here and so scary.”

hi_lhary: “Oo God I love this girl!.”

asor_mensah: “cute.”

homewith_naa: “pls ECG your bumsor these days is scary.”

grandybe: “Her accents eloquent young lady.”

amazingfeetgh: “cuteness overload.”

Social media activities

Meanwhile, Jidula was in the news recently when she fearlessly rode a boat during a vacation with the family.

The video got many people reacting and applauding Stonebwoy’s daughter for being so smart at just age three.

Jidula’s social media activities prove how smart, intelligent, and adorable she is at her age.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the little girl sent her mother a happy mother’s day wish that got fans emotional.

She is also known to speak clear English with an impeccable accent like an American-raised kid.

The young girl also loves learning as YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Jidula studying with a self-teaching machine.

Jidula was also in the news for modeling so beautifully like a professional and this got fans admiring her even more.

Stonebwoy’s daughter also made the news when a video of her swimming boldly at age two surfaced on the internet.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh