A boy found wandering on the street of Kwesimintsim is receiving treatment at the Kwesimintsim Hospital in the Western Region of Ghana

The youngster was discovered alone on the street after he allegedly got knocked down by a vehicle

After his plight gained attention online, some people donated over GH¢1,000 to settle his hospital bills and get provisions and other items for the boy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A boy found wandering on the street of Kwesimintsim is receiving treatment at the Kwesimintsim Hospital in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

The youngster, who is assumed to be mentally impaired and alleged to have been knocked down by a vehicle, could not walk on his feet when he was discovered.

Maame Efuah Purest, a Good Samaritan, found the boy alone on the street and garnered support to transport him to the hospital by a truck.

People react to photos of a boy who was found on the street and receiving treatment at a hospital. Credit: Maame Efuah Purest/Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

Sharing the story online

Recounting the incident, Nana Tea, a social media influencer born James Annor Tetteh, provided an update on the boy's situation to help find his parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Tea had earlier posted visuals of the youngster on the truck to the hospital.

In the subsequent post, the internet influencer revealed that an anonymous person in the US sent him GH¢1,000 and another sent him GH¢150 for the boy's treatment.

Nana Tea recounted that he sent the amount he received to Maame Efuah Purest, who used part of the amount to purchase provisions for the boy.

''I gave it to Maame Efuah to get a few items like diapers, a bucket, clothes, etc for now and do the down payment, which she did,'' he said.

The social media influencer released heartwarming pictures of the boy surrounded by the items at Kwesimintsim Hospital on his Facebook page.

Social users praised and prayed for God to bless the persons involved. YEN.com.gh highlights some of the reactions below:

A screenshot of Nana Tea's account of a boy who was found on the street in Takoradi. Credit: Nana Tea.

Source: Facebook

How people reacted on social media

Trudy Eddy Donkoh said:

God bless you all. I'm happy the boy is receiving treatment.

Abigail Agyapomaa Onwona reacted:

God bless you Nana for the good work for mankind.

Angela Nartey said:

Awwww, God bless and heal him.

Samiratu Hajia Bhim reacted:

May God bless you all. My sister-in-law works there, so I will go there often to check up on him because I stay closer.

Nänä Teä replied:

Samiratu Hajia Bhim oh great.

Obaa Akua Darko reacted:

God, such kindness makes me cry.

Josie De Whyte said:

As for you, may you and your generation never lack anything in this life.

Jane Frances said:

Awwww, if everyone gives a little kindness the world will become a better place. God bless you all for showing care and passion toward the boy.

Pascaline Asare shared:

Thank God and all his helpers.

Akosua Maggie reacted:

May God richly bless you and the helpers.

Abishag Oforiwaa said:

God bless the lady a lot and all those who contributed.

Juliana Kyerewah said:

God bless you paa, Nana Tea. May you never lack. The joy in helping others is just a blessing.

Visually Impaired Mom of Twins Gets New House

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired mother of twins named Maame Serwaa has become the owner of a new self-contained house with moderate facilities to ease her plight.

Serwaa, 18, was taken advantage of by the father of the newly born babies. Her parents are also not with her.

The teenager lives with her grandmother in a deprived state in a village in the Ashanti Region, where they rely on the kindness of loved ones to feed themselves and the babies.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh