Ghana's outspoken and controversial marriage counsellor, Lutterodt legally known as Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has opened up about the baby-mama scandals of famous Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix.

According to 3New's publication sighted by YEN.com.gh, the counsellor said a baby is not a reason enough for a man to spend the rest of his life with a woman.

He also mentioned that it is unwise to advertise on social media if you get a woman you are not married to pregnant.

“Whether you have two children or one child or whatever it is, Zion Felix, can you hide people? Because we don’t marry a woman because she has your baby. The fact that a woman has a child for you doesn’t mean you have to marry her,” Counsellor Lutterodt said, according to 3News.

To baby-mamas, he said, allowing a man to still sleep with you after getting you pregnant without marring you, does not speak well of you.

