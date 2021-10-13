An African dad got massive praises from social media users after making a beautiful wedding gown for his daughter

The white gown fit the young bride perfectly well and an adorable video that was shared online has melted the hearts of many

According to the bride with the Instagram handle @colombetbz, she and her dad drew the gown together and the man made it

An African dad has melted hearts on social media after making his daughter's wedding gown which many described as beautiful.

The bride with the Instagram handle @colombetbz took to the social media platform to share an adorable video of when the sewing began and the beautiful outcome.

Many social media users have showered praises on the bride's father for making such a beautiful gown for his daughter. Photo credit: @colombetbz

Source: UGC

In the adorable video, the man could be seen displaying his sewing skill with his machine. The video also shows the lady wearing the gown on her wedding day with her father walking her down the aisle.

The lady and her husband had amazing photoshoot and the beauty of the gown got many talking as they flooded the comment section of the post.

According to the lady, she and her dad drew the gown together and the man sewed it. She shared the video to celebrate her dad's birthday.

Below are some of the reactions:

@lala___137 said:

"Having your dad make your wedding dress makes it extra special."

@daylee.laniyah commented:

"This dress is gorgeous hun. Daddy did his thing."

@blsdella wrote:

"Oooh wooow. That's soo beautiful. You Dad is the best."

@adebanjo_tomiwa said:

"This is so precious."

@misscarol1203 commented:

"Oh wow, Such an amazing father!! Blessings to you both!!!"

Lady who wore Ankara wedding gown speaks

In other news, a young Nigerian bride, Chioma Inyang, who went viral sometime in February 2021 for rocking an Ankara wedding gown has finally shed more light on her decision.

In an interview with BBC News Africa, the young lady who is also a fashion designer, explained the reason behind her choice of wearing an Ankara wedding gown.

According to Chioma, some people said that she opted for Ankara fabric because she did not have money. She quickly turned down this claim and said it was not the reason for her choice.

Source: Yen.com.gh