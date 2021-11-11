This year’s edition of the AFRIMASS tackles the impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the media and its businesses

It will also review the extent of the effect of the pandemic on media organizations in Ghana and opportunities for revenue generation

The summit brings together media and advertising professionals to share knowledge towards a sustainable media business.

The Africa Media Advertising Sales Summit (AFRIMASS NETWORK) has partnered with Guinness Ghana, MultiChoice Ghana, Genet Service Ltd, and TV3, to bring to Media enterprise owners, Media business executives, Journalist, Media Ad Agencies, Media sales executives, and seasoned industry professionals the 3rd edition of the Africa Media Ad Sales Summit (AFRIMASS).

This year’s edition of the AFRIMASS 2021 themed “The Sustainability of Media Revenue Post COVID-19” will focus on challenges as well as the available opportunities for media outlets post the pandemic.

Founder and Managing partner of AFRIMASS NETWORK, Raymond Smith commenting on the impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the media and in the lead to the event, noted the media industry has had its fair share of the pandemic’s ravaging effects on businesses, households, and the economy at large.

According to him, the advertising budgets of most media houses were significantly affected with most of them cutting down on the expected revenue to be generated from advertisements on their respective platforms.

“In this year’s Summit, we will take a look at what has been the extent of the effect of the pandemic on media organizations in Ghana and how media organizations can take advantage of the opportunities of revenue generation the pandemic has indirectly presented,” he said.

“A report by PwC on global entertainment and media outlook indicates that the industry’s longer-term outlook remains robust, which speaks to the agility and dynamism of the media ecosystem. And although the shock waves from 2020 will reverberate into the foreseeable future, the report forecasts that the industry’s fundamental growth trajectory is still strong,” he added.

Objectives of this year’s Summit include;

• Bringing together media and advertising professionals to share knowledge on the best ways of sustaining the media business through resilient revenue strategies.

• Creating a networking platform beyond the summit to foster a common industry thinking and interest towards a sustainable media business.

• To influence policymakers, corporate firms, and regulators on the need to support the media with tax breaks and other incentives.

Guest speakers for the Summit also include; Uncle Ebo Whyte, (CEO Roverman Productions); Bright Ladzekpo, (CEO PHD Media- Ghana); Stephen Naasei Boadi, (Lead Enabler - Enable Growth Consult); Kwasi Owusu Asare, (CEO Media Works Ltd); Alex Okyere, (Managing Director MultiChoice Ghana), Maximus Ametorgoh, (Digital Strategist & CEO Pop Out);

Others are Jerry N. Halm, (CEO Grit Business Group), Gad Ocran, (Lead Consultant, Eazzy Social), Abena Chrappah-(Digital & Media Manager, Guinness Ghana), Venus Tawiah-(Director of Business & Corporate Communications, Now Available Africa), Regina Adzo Dzathor- (Chief Executive Officer- Admaro Ltd), Karen Bossman-( Media Manager – Vodafone Ghana),

The rest are Ekow Blankson- (Commercial Director – Ghanaweb), Raphael Beinamwin- (PHD Media Ghana -Business Unit Director – Strategy, Planning & Account Management), Flora Lamptey – (CEO-Biz Door Company Ltd), Omane Mensa-Bonsu – (Citi FM/CitiTV Business Development Manager) and Daniel Sarpong Jnr MBA – (Head, Marketing & Digital Media Strategy -Tonaton.com)

Scheduled for November 25, 2021, the event will be a hybrid one (both in-person attendance and online) and will be held from 9 to 5 PMat the MultiChoice-DSTV Office in Accra.

