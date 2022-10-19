A first-year Ghanaian student, Enoch Gyakye, has released his first semester exam results to ask for help

The student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) appealed for financial support to complete his studies

While some offered suggestions relating to where he can find help, others asked him to DM them for help

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian student, Enoch Gyakye, has released his first semester exam results to ask for help to achieve his dream of completing his university education.

In a LinkedIn post, Gyakye disclosed that he is a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he is studying Economics as a major and Geography as his minor.

Photo of Enoch Gyakye and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: Enoch Gyakye/Carol Yepes.

Source: UGC

I am Enoch Gyakye, a student of KNUST. I read Economics as a major and Geography as my minor. This is my first year's first-semester result. I am financially challenged, but I didn't allow that to deter me from studying hard.

Today, I am happy to share my result. I would be grateful to any individual or NGO who would like to sponsor my education in the coming years. Thank you!'' he posted with the results.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gyakye amassed more than 3000 likes, over 200 shares, and more than 160 comments from netizens online. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

K K 2nd degree posted:

Please, you can try a student loan. I think no guarantor is needed. Again, try the decentralised Ghana scholarship secretariat awards. Over 40,000 scholarships were awarded last year. Go to your district assembly to find out.

Enoch Gyakye replied:

Thank you for your directions.

Emmanuel Appiah commented:

I know KNUST has good scholarship packages notable one is the MasterCard Foundation etc. So talk to the school.

Thomas Sarfo said:

Great result Enoch Gyakye. Keep pushing. I'm positive you'll get the support you deserve.

Paintsil Abigail commented:

Congratulations dear. Do apply for KNUST scholarship packages and you will surely get one. I remember I had 1000gh from Bursary sponsorship in KNUST last year which is the final year second semester. A mate in my class also had full sponsorship from year 1 to 4. As you know SRC is there to help students. Thank you.

Enoch Gyakye replied:

Yes, please. Thank you.

Veronica Dandzo-Adzagudu posted:

Well done on your results Enock! Keep it up, and never relent. Please do thorough research on available financial support in KNUST, and speak to your academic tutor, department head, or finance officer for guidance and necessary information. Hope you find one soonest!

Hannah Kpemli said:

I pray you to get the help you need. You will sail through, dear. I am a living testimony.

Esther Essel posted:

Congrats, Enoch. He completed his at Christian Methodist Senior High, and I know him personally because I remember that day when he came for his certificate which motivated him to push harder. I'm proud of you and commenting for reach.

Richael Amponsah commented:

Wow, am impressed by your results Enoch ❤️. Don’t stop, keep on pushing. The Good Lord who brought you here will see you through.

Justice Arthur suggested:

Maybe you should quote the support you are looking for. That way people know the exact support they need to invest!

John Agoba said:

Congratulations, bro. Keep pushing harder than before you will soon definitely get exactly what you are looking for.

Oluseun Ajayi said:

Excellent results, Enoch. I’m confident you’d get help.

Determined 26-Year-Old Man Becomes Dominica's First Blind University Graduate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man named Loik Charles made history as the first visually impaired person from Dominica to graduate from the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas.

The 26-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in Marketing. In an interview, he said he feels elated and ecstatic while crediting God for the feat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh