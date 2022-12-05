The 2022 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results have been released

The results were released on Thursday, December 1, 2022, for the 422,883 school candidates who took part in the exams held in 49 venues across the country

Following the release of the results, several senior high school graduates are making frantic efforts to access their grades on online portals

2022 WASSCE: Results Reveal That Candidates Performed Better In Social Studies

A breakdown of the results indicated that candidates performed better in Social Studies over the three years (2020-2022), with a fluctuating trend in the performance of candidates recorded in English Language, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science over the same period.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) issued a statement announcing that it had published the provisional results.

2022 WASSCE: School Candidates Make Frantic Efforts To Access Online Portals

Following that statement, school candidates who sat for the exams are already trying to access online portals to determine their grades.

YEN.com.gh gives you a breakdown of the steps involved in checking one’s results in the comfort of your home.

Candidates have the option via the USSD code; *800*055# or accessing the results after purchasing the results checker.

The steps have been outlined below and made easier for you

Click HERE and follow the steps below:

1. Enter your Index Number.

2. Select the Type of Examination (e.g. WASSCE).

3. Select your Examination Year, e.g. 2003.

4. Enter the Serial Number found on the Voucher.

5. Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Voucher, e.g. 012345678912.

6. Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. This is to ensure that your examination information is correct.

7. Click on Submit and wait for the display in the popup window. This may take several minutes.

WAEC: 2022 WASSCE Results Released; Papers Of 3,845 Candidates Cancelled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a breakdown of the results indicated that a total number of 422,883 candidates, made up of 203,753 males and 219,130 females from 977 schools, sat for the examination, which was 5.25% lower than the 2021 entry figure of 446,352.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) requested that the subject results of 8,486 applicants who did not return the learning assistance materials that were provided to them and/or damaged school property not be made available online at the Council's website, according to the WAEC statement.

