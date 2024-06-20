Hanibel Nyarko, a 12-year-old grade 7 pupil of the Hill View Montessori School has built an automatic solar light system for the Iron City Clinic in Kasoa

Hanibel said the sad incident of a baby dying in an incubator at the Tema General Hospital inspired her to build the solar light system for the health facility in her community

Many Ghanaians have praised Hanibel for her initiative and called on the government to support her

A talented 12-year-old girl, Hanibel Nyarko has chalked a remarkable feat in community service by building a solar system for the Iron City Clinic in Kasoa.

The 12-year-old girl, touched by the widely reported tragic deaths of babies in incubators at the Tema General Hospital due to power outages, decided to use her talent to build an automatic solar-powered light system to provide constant electricity to the Iron City Clinic in her community.

This initiative is Hanibel Nyarko's singular attempt at averting a similar occurrence at the health facility in her area to save newborn babies' lives.

Speaking to the Wins TV, Hannibal, who is a grade 7 pupil at the Hill View Montessori School said she was heartbroken to hear in the news that a baby died due to power interruptions.

"A baby died in an incubator at the Tema General Hospital, and I was a bit sad. The baby died due to Dumsor [power outages]. So I was a bit sad. So I was like how could a baby die? It's just a newborn baby. So decided to create this for the Iron City Clinic," she said.

Hanibel Nyarko said having been goaded by the sad incident at the Tema General Hospital she quickly put the electricity lessons she had learnt in school to practice, the outcome of which is the solar light she provided for the clinic.

"We have been learning electricity and other things in our school and Girl Guide also gave girls the opportunity to express their projects and something about their community I made a solar light automatic system to implant it here (the Iron City Clinic) so that nothing like that would happen, like a baby or anyone would die," she stated.

Ghanaians laud Hanibel’s efforts

Hanibel Nyarko's initiative was lauded by many Ghanaians online after videos of her project hit social media.

@SolomonAbugah said:

"School isn’t only about NMSQ, getting first degree and running away to Canada for masters etc. This is what we’re talking about when we say “education”. This young lady has achieved beyond education. All our leaders combined, this young lady is greater."

@EBENEZERAM57544 also said:

Finally, someone has lifted the name of our hood up, I do hope the minister of Education can get in touch with her for a massive push. Just that, here in Ghana negative news trend more than positive ones, best wishes to her.

@reminizeyoungf1 commented:

"Help this girl to grow in such fields she be needful to the her community."

