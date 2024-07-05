The West African Examinations Council has assured of its readiness to administer the 2024 BECE starting next week

The 2024 BECE will start on Monday, July 8, for 569,095 candidates from 19,506 schools nationwide

WAEC previously said it received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to prepare for the critical exams

WAEC has assured of its readiness to administer the 2024 BECE starting next week.

The 2024 BECE will run from Monday, July 8 to July 15 and will be conducted across all examination centres nationwide for 569,095 candidates from 19,506 schools.

569,095 candidates from 19,506 schools are registered for the BECE. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, told Citi News the government had paid GH¢55.8 million to aid the conduct of the examination.

Stakeholders had expressed concerns about the Council’s ability to conduct the 2024 government debts as scheduled.

“...we are giving the assurance that the exams will come on as planned," Kapi said.

“…So, certainly, we have enough funds for us to be able to conduct the examination. And as I indicated earlier, plans are far advanced for the release of, you know, more funds to enable us, you know, go through the process and, you know, release the results,” he stated.

About a month ago, WAEC indicated it had received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to prepare for critical external exams in 2024.

The Ministry of Finance then released an additional GH¢47.13 million to WAEC to ease the debt burden.

Minority caucus demands payment plan

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority caucus in Parliament urged the government to release a payment schedule.

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, suggested a meeting to devise a plan for releasing funds.

He said this would enable WAEC to conduct the BECE and access the necessary funds for the rollout.

He noted that the impending WASSCE in August also required funds and the suggested need to develop a payment plan to halt any disruption in the examination timetable.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh