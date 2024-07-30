The Sharks Quiz, since its inception, has been making waves and is fast gaining popularity among Ghanaian students

The Executive Producer, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, outlined the strides the competition has made over the years

He also expressed optimism that The Sharks Quiz would continue to grow and get even better in the upcoming seasons

The Sharks Quiz has become a prominent academic competition for students at the junior and senior high school levels in Ghana.

Starting in 2018, the organisers have sought to foster academic excellence and intellectual growth of students by testing their knowledge of literacy, numeracy, STEM, and social literacy through the quiz.

Over the years, the competition has also lived up to its expectations of bringing together schools from across the country to engage in a stimulating contest that tests their knowledge and critical thinking abilities.

Some past quiz contestants have even secured full scholarships to study at some of the world's top universities.

Insights on The Sharks Quiz

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, the Executive Producer of The Sharks Quiz, Abel Ohene Acquaye, shed more light on the idea behind the quiz and the strides recorded since its inception.

"The inspiration behind creating The Sharks Quiz came from a desire to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their intellectual capabilities in a fun and competitive environment. Also, some former participants have gone on to achieve great things in their academic and professional lives. This serves as a testament to the quiz's impact.

"Past contestants are studying on full-ride scholarships at Harvard University, Yale, Princeton, Ashesi, Academic City, Family Health Medical University, and many others."

Initial challenges with The Sharks Quiz resolved

Taking a trip down memory lane, Abel Ohene Acquaye opened up on the initial challenges that threatened the quiz competition during its early stages.

"We faced some challenges in the beginning. One of the main issues was securing funding and sponsorship to ensure the competition could be held on a large scale and sustained for a very long time. Additionally, there was the challenge of getting a lot of schools on board and convincing them of the value of participating in an academic all-around quiz such as The Sharks Quiz.

"We also had to develop a robust question creation and vetting system to ensure fairness and a high standard of competition. Lastly, logistical challenges such as venue selection and coordination were significant hurdles that we had to overcome."

He also touched on how The Sharks Quiz has evolved over the years and has seen significant improvements, such as the addition of more schools, refining the quiz format, and integrating modern technology into the quiz competition to enhance participant engagement.

"We now have over 200 schools from the International, Private and Public Senior high schools and over 100 Junior High Schools participating in the quiz. Technological advancements have also allowed us to incorporate digital tools for a more interactive and engaging quiz experience.

"We have also expanded our reach through various media channels and social media platforms, allowing a wider audience to follow the competition."

Sharks Quiz has been a success

Quizzed whether the competition has been a success since its inception seven years ago, Abel Ohene Acquaye responded in the affirmative.

He expressed optimism that The Sharks Quiz would continue to impact students and the wider community.

"We hope that The Sharks Quiz inspires a lifelong love of learning in its participants. We have survived seven long years and preparing for season eight already. We want students to gain confidence in their intellectual abilities and to recognize the importance of knowledge and education.

"For the wider community, we aim to foster a culture that values academic achievement and intellectual pursuit in all disciplines," he told YEN.com.gh.

PRESEC wins season 7 of Sharks Quiz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC Legon) had retained The Sharks Quiz trophy after a tough contest against St. Peter's SHS.

This victory makes them the first senior high school in Ghana to win the trophy three times, as well as the first school to have back-to-back wins in successive The Sharks Quiz editions.

