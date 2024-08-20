A student KNUST is at risk of dropping out of the university after his first year on campus

Daniel Tworfile, despite his brilliant academic performance, might not be able to further his education because of a lack of money to pay his fees

He has, therefore, appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid and assist him financially

The desire of Daniel Tworfile, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), to realise his dream as a university graduate is on the verge of collapse.

This is because, the first-year BSc Physics student is facing challenges and is unable to pay his fees.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the young man, who was close to tears, stated that he was denied the chance to write his exams due to his inability to fully pay of GH¢6,789 for the 2023/2024 academic year.

"I was able to write my papers except the last paper; efforts to appeal for an extension of the deadline yielded no results."

Appeals for help to pay KNUST fees

Despite selling sachet water on the streets of Kumasi, during his leisure time in a desperate attempt to raise a moment to pay, Daniel is now at risk of dropping out of school.

"Now my only chance is to defer my course, but the the truth my appeals to persons who I thought could offer me financial assistance have been in vain," Daniel told YEN.com.gh.

Daniel Tworfile, who currently has a course weighted average (CWA) of 75 per cent, is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians to help him overcome his financial obstacle.

Persons who wish to contact Daniel can do so on +233 59 555 8812

