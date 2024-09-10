A kind Ghanaian man has gifted the outspoken Nsein SHS student who recently gained momentum following her remarks about the NSMQ

Richlove Oduro was so excited when the gift was presented to her by the host of High School Africa

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the gesture and shared their views in the comments section of the video

Richlove Oduro, the Nsein SHS student who recently became the town's talk after making controversial statements about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has received a gift from a kind Ghanaian man.

The man, marvelled by Richlove's candour, presented a gift of GH¢1,000 to the young lady through the High School Africa team.

In an online video, the host of High School Africa paid another visit to Richlove's school, this time not for a conversation but to present the money to her.

Richlove, who was not expecting the gift, beamed with a smile after receiving it from the High School Africa team and expressed profound gratitude to her kind donor.

Netizens react to Richlove's gift

Many netizens in the comments sections shared their varied opinions. While some were impressed with the gifts, others also advised the host of High School Africa to take the young lady off the screens.

@kwekuaboagye5 wrote:

"Dude take her off the screen and let her stay focused in school, the abuse and dragging on social media is not healthy for her. My humble opinion."

@i_am_who_i_am_n wrote:

"Why didnt you distribute the money or used the money to help the school. I can see they lack a lot of things."

Nsein SHS student clarifies NSMQ remarks

Richlove Oduro won the admiration of many people after she made some controversial remarks about the National Science and Maths Quiz. Others also criticised her for her comments.

In a video, Richlove claimed that her school did not participate in the NSMQ because it was just a show and was not a benchmark for measuring intelligent schools.

She, however, made a U-turn on her comments during another interview with High School Africa.

