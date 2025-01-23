Sakafia Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi has etched its name in history as the winner of the prestigious 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize

The award ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and honoured the school’s groundbreaking aquaponics project

The school was awarded a cash prize of US $150,000, which will be instrumental in advancing its innovative initiatives

Sakafia Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools category for sub-Saharan Africa.

The award ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and the school was awarded a cash prize of US$150,000, equivalent to GH¢2,273,762.18.

The great news was announced on X by @The Asante Nation, which indicated that this prestigious recognition stems from the school's innovative aquaponics project which is a sustainable farming system that integrates aquaculture (fish farming) with hydroponics (soil-less plant cultivation).

This approach addresses food security concerns within the school community, promotes environmental stewardship, and empowers students with valuable agricultural skills.

Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, established in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognises and rewards impactful and innovative solutions to global sustainability challenges.

Sakafia Islamic SHS's project exemplifies the spirit of this award by demonstrating how education can be seamlessly integrated with environmental responsibility to create a positive impact on the community.

