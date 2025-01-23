Zayed Sustainability Prize: Kumasi-Based Islamic SHS Wins Prestigious Award, Gets GH¢2.2 Million
- Sakafia Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi has etched its name in history as the winner of the prestigious 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize
- The award ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and honoured the school’s groundbreaking aquaponics project
- The school was awarded a cash prize of US $150,000, which will be instrumental in advancing its innovative initiatives
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Sakafia Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools category for sub-Saharan Africa.
The award ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and the school was awarded a cash prize of US$150,000, equivalent to GH¢2,273,762.18.
The great news was announced on X by @The Asante Nation, which indicated that this prestigious recognition stems from the school's innovative aquaponics project which is a sustainable farming system that integrates aquaculture (fish farming) with hydroponics (soil-less plant cultivation).
This approach addresses food security concerns within the school community, promotes environmental stewardship, and empowers students with valuable agricultural skills.
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The Zayed Sustainability Prize, established in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognises and rewards impactful and innovative solutions to global sustainability challenges.
Sakafia Islamic SHS's project exemplifies the spirit of this award by demonstrating how education can be seamlessly integrated with environmental responsibility to create a positive impact on the community.
See the post below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh