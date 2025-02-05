Stephen Apemah-Baah brought to Opoku Ware School at the recently held 2025 Mathleticus Math Tournament

This comes after he emerged victorious in the senior category of the Maths competition by defeating contestants from other schools

Angel's Ridge School also emerged victorious in the junior category of the Mathleticus Math Tournament

Stephen Apemah-Baah brought honour to his school after Opoku Ware School emerged as the winner of the 2025 Mathleticus Math Tournament for the senior category.

The competition saw Opoku Ware School come up against other schools like Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Ghana Christian International High School and Dehli Private School DPS International Ghana.

OWASS student Stephen Apemah emerges As winner of Mathleticus Math Tournament. Photo credit: Ghana Olympiad Academy/Facebook

At the end of the contest, Stephen Apemah-Baah who represented OWASS proved too strong for other contenders as he emerged as the victor of the competition.

The organisers Ghana Olympiad Academy took to its Facebook page to celebrate Stephen Apemah-Baah for his performance in the final contest.

"Congratulations to Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah from Opoku Ware School .We are thrilled to announce that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah has emerged as the Senior Category Champion of the 3rd Edition of the Mathleticus Math Tournament! His exceptional problem-solving skills and dedication to mathematics truly set him apart in this highly competitive event.The future of mathematics is bright! Congratulations once again Stephen!" the post read.

Angel's Ridge School wins the junior category

The Junior Category of the Mathleticus Math Tournament 2025 also saw Angel's Ridge School emerge as the winner.

The Organisers of the competition in a post celebrated Elikem Woyome who represented Angel's Ridge School for his stellar performance in the contest.

"Congratulations to Elikem Woyome from @angelsridgeschool. We are proud to announce that Elikem Woyome has emerged as the Junior Category Champion of the 3rd Edition of the Mathleticus Math Tournament! His dedication, problem-solving skills, and mathematical brilliance have earned him this well-deserved victory. Keep striving for excellence! Congratulations once again Elikem" the post read.

Prof Kaufman commends Stephen Apemah Baah

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Elsie Kaufmann, the quiz mistress of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) has celebrated Stephen Apemah-Baah for his academic exploits in the competition.

This comes after he made it as the NSMQ contestant in Form 1 to help his school reach the finals of the prestigious competition.

She said Stephen had engaged in similar competitions even before entering senior high school.

