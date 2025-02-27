The SRC of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has issued a statement on the demise of one of its student

The student body disclosed that it has written to the university management requesting for improved security on campus, among other things

The SRC also appealed to the persons to volunteer, leading to the arrest of persons involved in the dastardly act

The Student Representative Council( SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has issued a statement following the demise of a level 400 student.

The release, which was signed by the SRC President Kane Nana Francis, first expressed pain over the tragic death of Joana D. Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, who was found dead on campus on Thursday, February 27. 2025.

KNUST SRC demands accountability in the wake of the death of a level 400 student. Photo credit: @vokofficial/X

Source: Twitter

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the devastating loss of our fellow student Joana Yabani whose passing has left us all in deep shock and sorrow. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident remain unclear, and as a student body, we stand united in demanding answers, accountability, and justice."

The statement disclosed that a request for access to CCTV footage at the area where the incident happened had been made to university management.

Also, an appeal has been made to persons to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the persons behind the death of Joana D. Yabani.

The SRC of KNUST has issued a press statement demanding accountability following the demise of a level 400 student. Photo credit: @vokoffficial/X

Source: UGC

"I want to assure you that as your representative, I have formally requested access to all available CCTV footage from the university management, along with a full disclosure of the measures being taken to investigate this matter. I will not rest until we have the clarity and justice that Joan Yabuni deserves.

"Additionally, I encourage anyone with relevant information about this incident to come forward and assist in uncovering the truth. Our unity and resolve in demanding accountability will be the strongest tribute we can offer to our late colleague."

Additionally, the SRC has appealed to university management to put in adequate measures to ensure that students are safe on campus.

"In these difficult times, the SRC urges each of you to remain calm and allow due process to take its course. Let us support one another, especially those who were close to the deceased, and channel our concerns in a manner that upholds our collective integrity."

"As we navigate this challenging period, we call on the university administration to enhance security measures on campus to prevent future tragedies. Your safety and well-being remain our utmost priority, and we will continue to advocate for a secure and supportive learning environment."

"We will keep you updated on any developments regarding this case. In the meantime, let us remain strong, supportive, and united as one student body", the statement reads.

KNUST student dies on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another student of KNUST also died on campus.

Adzo, who was a Master of Architecture student, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, after being knocked down by a vehicle while riding her bicycle along the Club House road in KNUST.

Efforts to save her failed, and she succumbed to her injuries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh