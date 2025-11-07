Paul Azunre, who led Opoku Ware School to win the 2002 NSMQ, is now a renowned scientist and musician known as Dr. Pushkin

He has contributed to AI and machine learning research, focusing on developing tools for African languages and promoting digital inclusion

As Dr. Pushkin, he blends hip-hop, Afro-fusion, and poetic lyricism, using music to tell African stories and inspire creativity alongside science

Former NSMQ contestant Paul Azunre first rose to prominence in 2002 when he led Opoku Ware School (OWASS) to victory in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

OWASS’ last NSMQ victor turns passion into music career. Image credit: Dr. Pushkin

Source: Twitter

That rare win marked a major milestone for OWASS; little did they know it would be their last.

After his outstanding academic performance in high school, Paul Azunre continued his educational journey, pursuing a career in engineering and eventually earning advanced degrees abroad.

His eagerness for problem-solving and innovation led him into research in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Over the years, the former NSMQ champion has become known not only as a scientist but also as an advocate for developing AI tools for African languages.

His mission is to make technology more accessible to local communities and to preserve linguistic heritage through digital innovation.

OWASS misses Paul, who is the last contestant to win the NSMQ for Opoku Ware School in 2002, now has a real impact in the real world. ,combining hip-hop and Afro-fusion, creating music that celebrates African culture and inspires creativity across generations.

Paul Azunre's musical journey

After all his achievements in science, Paul Azunre extended his creativity into music under the stage name Dr. Pushkin. He began exploring his love for music, using it as a bridge between science, culture, and storytelling.

His genre blends hip-hop, Afro-fusion, and poetic lyricism, reflecting both his analytical mind and his deep cultural roots.

Many of his songs highlight social themes, self-awareness, and African identity, earning him respect among music lovers who appreciate thoughtful art.

Paul’s unique combination of science and music showcases his versatility.

His background as an NSMQ champion is evident in the precision and discipline of his work, while his music displays emotional depth and creativity.

He has performed on major stages, collaborated with other artists, and used digital platforms to share his story with a growing global audience. Paul Azunre continues to inspire both young scientists and aspiring musicians.

His journey from the NSMQ stage to international recognition as Dr. Pushkin proves that intelligence and artistry can coexist beautifully.

John Kusi and Stephen Apemah Baah of OWASS are distraught after falling short in the 2025 NSMQ final. Photo credit: @NSMQ Ghanna/X, @Joy News/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Source: YEN.com.gh