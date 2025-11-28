Mfantsiman Girls' Attend Event At Adisco, Nakeeyat Enjoys Fun Time, Shows Off Dance Moves, Video
- Nakeeyat Dramani is trending for all the right reasons after a video of her went viral
- This comes after Mfantsiman Girls attended a sporting event at Adisadel College
- People took to the comments section of the post, delighted that Nakeeyat is loving life at Mfantsiman Girls'
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nakeeyat Dramani, the 2019 Talented Kidz winner, is enjoying loving life as a senior high school student at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS.
This time, the brilliant young poet has warmed hearts after a video showed her and her schoolmates at an event at Adisadel College in Cape Coast.
The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kenyademc showed Nakeeyat in the company of other Mfantsiman Girls' students, apparently at an inter-school sporting event held on the school field of Adisadel College.
Dressed in her beautiful mauve uniform, Nakeeyat, who was full of joy, was captured showing some dance moves, not minding that the captivating dance move had attracted the attention of other students.
Relative pays her Nakeeyat a visit
Nakeeyat recently got many people talking after a video showed her in a happy mood when a relative paid her a visit at school.
Dressed in her checkered uniform, she sat at the school's assembly hall as she interacted with her guest.
She was brought a variety of food, including pastries, balls of banku with fish, and others.
Nakeeyat trims her hair
Prior to attending school, Nakeeyat got people talking after a video of her trimming her hair went viral.
The video, posted by the salon where she got the haircut, captured the emotional moment the teenager walked into the barbershop in a pensive mood.
After some deliberation on whether she was making the right decision, she finally agreed to let the barber trim her beautiful afro hair.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Nakeeyat's time at Mfantsiman Girls
Afua Asantewaa replies to a fan about working as a food service worker in Canada without feeling shy
Social media users who took to the comment section expressed joy to see that the talented poet is enjoying her time as a student of Mfantsiman Girls' School. Others opined that she will be the head prefect of the school one day.
EDWINA stated:
"I won’t be surprised if she becomes a prefect, in fact head girl."
bertha_egyirba added:
"Your Mauves came early ohh. I just remembered the alterations I did for people that night with thread and needle."
EKOW added:
"I would not be surprised if she becomes a school head in the future she’s good."
slay kids boutique indicated:
"Born to lead. Soon to be Girls' prefect."
lady gaga added:
"Are you Miss Nunu's school daughter?"
Form 1 boy unhappy on first day
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year student at Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School got people talking after a video of his first day on campus surfaced online.
A video showed him in an expectant mood as he was driven to campus.
The young student did not seem too enthused as he sat away from other students, solemnly resting his face in his hands.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.