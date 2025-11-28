Nakeeyat Dramani is trending for all the right reasons after a video of her went viral

This comes after Mfantsiman Girls attended a sporting event at Adisadel College

People took to the comments section of the post, delighted that Nakeeyat is loving life at Mfantsiman Girls'

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nakeeyat Dramani, the 2019 Talented Kidz winner, is enjoying loving life as a senior high school student at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS.

This time, the brilliant young poet has warmed hearts after a video showed her and her schoolmates at an event at Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

2019 Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat enjoys a fun time at a sporting event. Photo credit: @kenyademc/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kenyademc showed Nakeeyat in the company of other Mfantsiman Girls' students, apparently at an inter-school sporting event held on the school field of Adisadel College.

Dressed in her beautiful mauve uniform, Nakeeyat, who was full of joy, was captured showing some dance moves, not minding that the captivating dance move had attracted the attention of other students.

Relative pays her Nakeeyat a visit

Nakeeyat recently got many people talking after a video showed her in a happy mood when a relative paid her a visit at school.

Dressed in her checkered uniform, she sat at the school's assembly hall as she interacted with her guest.

She was brought a variety of food, including pastries, balls of banku with fish, and others.

2019 Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat sings a school ode as a relative visits her at Mfantisman Girls SHS. Photo credit: @minat_couturegh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nakeeyat trims her hair

Prior to attending school, Nakeeyat got people talking after a video of her trimming her hair went viral.

The video, posted by the salon where she got the haircut, captured the emotional moment the teenager walked into the barbershop in a pensive mood.

After some deliberation on whether she was making the right decision, she finally agreed to let the barber trim her beautiful afro hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nakeeyat's time at Mfantsiman Girls

Social media users who took to the comment section expressed joy to see that the talented poet is enjoying her time as a student of Mfantsiman Girls' School. Others opined that she will be the head prefect of the school one day.

EDWINA stated:

"I won’t be surprised if she becomes a prefect, in fact head girl."

bertha_egyirba added:

"Your Mauves came early ohh. I just remembered the alterations I did for people that night with thread and needle."

EKOW added:

"I would not be surprised if she becomes a school head in the future she’s good."

slay kids boutique indicated:

"Born to lead. Soon to be Girls' prefect."

lady gaga added:

"Are you Miss Nunu's school daughter?"

Form 1 boy unhappy on first day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year student at Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School got people talking after a video of his first day on campus surfaced online.

A video showed him in an expectant mood as he was driven to campus.

The young student did not seem too enthused as he sat away from other students, solemnly resting his face in his hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh