The Assistant Headmistress of Archbishop Porter Girls' SHS, Jemillatu Alhassan, has publicly offered support to Wesley Girls in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the school.

Speaking in an interview with WTV, she explained that it was important for students to conform to the rules and regulations of any school they find themselves in.

In the case of Wesley Girls', she stated that the rules are in place to ensure that people do not come to the school and do whatever they want.

"Like you said, they are of the view that the students have to conform to the rules and regulations of the school, which is good. Because where there is no order, there is always chaos. If they allowed everybody to do whatever they want, it would eventually be difficult to control certain behaviors. Then we will get people who are also accorded their own freedoms, coming in with their personal practices."

"We would also get traditional religious groups who would come up and want to do their own thing. But the fact is that sometimes parents need to understand. You wanted the best education for your daughter, and that's why you took her to maybe Wesley Girls, and they have set their rules for you. So they said, when you go to the room, you do what the women do. That's my view. They don't want those other things, so what do you do? You just follow."

She also opened up about the liberties afforded to Muslims at Archbishop Porter Girls, stating that the rules are more lax, and Muslim students are allowed to fast. However, she clarified that Muslim students are not permitted to wear the hijab on campus.

Lawsuit against Wesley Girls'

A Ghanaian lawyer, Shafic Osman, is at the forefront of the saga after filing a lawsuit in December 2024 challenging the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students.

The Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, meanwhile, filed a response, disputing the claims of discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls' Senior High School.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to comments by Archbishop Porter Girls

Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on the concerns raised by the Assistant Headmistress of Archbishop Porter Girls.

Ekua Dormenyo wrote:

"Madam, God bless you. Even SDA basic schools don’t allow kids who are not Adventists to wear earrings when coming to school. Yes, that’s their rules and regulations. So, if you, the parents, like, obey; if not, then leave."

Isaac Mensah indicated:

"As a parent, I wonder why some parents, students, and sometimes a whole community jubilate when their wards gain admission to WGHS."

Naa Anyekai Oddoye wrote:

"Well said. Parents should know what pertains in a particular school before sending their wards there."

Wesley Girls' Old girl shares experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fathia Ayodele Kareem, a medical doctor who attended Wesley Girls’ Senior High School from 2006 to 2009, recounted her story as a Muslim student.

In a post online, she shared that the extent of religious intolerance left much to be desired.

