Samuel Naah, a young Ghanaian medical student, has claimed the title of Overall Best Student at the University of Health and Applied Sciences

Beyond this remarkable honour, he walked away with eight major academic awards during the graduation ceremony

Social media quickly lit up as users congratulated on his academic achievements

Dr. (Med) Samuel Naah has distinguished himself as the Overall Best Student at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), setting a remarkable academic benchmark.

News of his achievement surfaced on December 18, 2025, when popular education-focused X platform VOK Live shared a striking image of Samuel proudly posing with the eight awards he received during the 2025 UHAS Congregation.

With the awards received, the X platform highlighted seven of the eight awards, stressing the depth of his academic dominance.

The honours earned by Samuel Naah include:

Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student Best in Paediatrics and Child Health Best in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (SOGOG Special Prize) Best in Obstetrics and Gynaecology GMA Overall Outstanding MBChB Student The Daniel Kodjo Agboka Dzegede Prize for Overall Outstanding MBChB Student The Dr Klenam Dzefi-Tettey Radiology Prize for Overall Outstanding MBChB Student

UHAS graduates 1,374 at 10th congregation

The University of Health and Allied Sciences held its 10th Congregation, graduating a total of 1,374 students across multiple academic programmes.

Graduates comprised 1,310 undergraduates, 34 postgraduates, and the first cohort of 30 participants from the Oncology Nurse Leadership Programme (ONLET) in Africa.

This programme runs through a collaboration involving UHAS, the International Society of Nurses in Cancer Care (ISNCC), City Cancer Challenge (C/Can), and AMGEN.

The ceremony was held under the theme: “Collaborating Across Disciplines and Borders, Transforming Health, Achieving the SDGs.”

Graduation guest speaker emphasises science, equity, partnerships

Delivering the keynote address, Emeritus Professor Marcel Tanner, former Director of the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, called for a renewed culture of science and public health built on partnership, ethics, and inclusivity.

He stressed that progress must be driven by competence, real-life expertise, equity, diversity, and strong communication skills, particularly when shaping the next generation of professionals.

According to him, public health solutions must reflect socio-cultural, ecological, and economic realities, rather than applying uniform approaches across diverse communities.

“It is not about creating great things,” Prof. Tanner noted, “but about doing ordinary things with conviction, appreciation, and joy for their intrinsic value.”

Reaction to Samuel winning overall best student

YEN.com.gh have compile some interesting comments on Samuel's new achievement.

@uhasbasetv wrote:

"This still couldn't win him valedictorian, so imagine. The valedictorian was extremely good to beat him."

@appiah_renee shared:

"Lol, that’s not how it’s calculated. He went for 6years Valedictorian, went for 4yrs There’s a reason valedictorian no Dey come from med school."

@pipiru22 wrote:

"Let's be honest, if you went to UG or KNUST, he wouldn't have received even one award."

@jude_nii13 wrote:

"As I see this, I've started questioning my worth."

