A popular Ghanaian TikToker shared her mixed emotions after gaining admission into the University of Ghana

Wendy explained that she was not offered her preferred programme and was exploring options to switch courses

She was later offered her first-choice programme at a different UG campus but declined, choosing the main campus instead, sparking widespread online reactions

A Ghanaian TikToker has taken to social media to celebrate her admission into the University of Ghana (UG), even as lingering concerns continue to weigh heavily on her excitement.

Wendy, known online as @wendy_narkie_, shared her story during an interview with KasaChannel on TikTok on December 16, 2025, where emotions flowed freely as she reflected on her admission journey.

While grateful for the opportunity to enter the prestigious institution, she expressed her disappointment with the program offered to her.

According to Wendy, her first-choice programme was Human Resource and Information Studies, followed by Psychology as her second option.

Unfortunately, she did not meet the cut-off point for her first choice.

Rather than being offered her second choice, Wendy explained that she was instead placed in a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies, a programme she said she did not select during the application process.

The unexpected outcome left her confused and uncertain about her academic direction.

UG applicant values campus experience over course

Hoping for a possible adjustment, Wendy said she personally visited the university to inquire about changing her programme.

She intended to explore whether there was any flexibility that could allow her to transition into one of her preferred options.

However, her attempt did not yield the outcome she had hoped for, as she was informed that her first-choice programme remained unattainable due to the cut-off requirements.

Following another visit to make further enquiries, she was informed that she could still be offered her first-choice programme only if she was willing to study at the university’s City Campus.

In the video, the lady expressed her dislike for the City Campus, stating that she preferred to study at the Legon main campus.

The City Campus, located close to Accra’s Makola Market, serves as an alternative campus where some students undertake their programmes.

“I was given a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies, but I am not happy with it, and I am hoping it gets changed to my first choice. I did not meet the cut-off point for my first choice.”

“The help desk explained that I could only be offered my first-choice programme if I agreed to study at the UG City Campus,” she added.

The Legon main campus has become a major attraction for many prospective students due to factors such as socialisation, lifestyle, and other appealing experiences.

Beyond academics, the main campus hosts the largest student population and offers facilities where students not only learn but also enjoy a vibrant campus life.

Beyond academics, Wendy remains widely known for her engaging lifestyle content, vlogs, and relatable storytelling that have earned her a growing following on TikTok.

Reactions to TikToker seeking campus change

Following the interview, social media users flooded the comment section with a mix of concern, advice, and personal experiences, reflecting how deeply many could relate to her situation.

Kwame wrote:

"All these students forgetting their choices is serious 😳"

Akua 🙈💕💋 added:

"Please, I went there today, I was able to get my first choice but they said the city campus has checked my portal and still no admission yet 😞"

Buggesto Wyclef shared a longer concern:

"I went to the front desk on Monday, and I haven't gained admission. The lady asked if I would like to be placed in BSc Administration, and I agreed. She wrote it on a paper with others. I want to know if that guarantees admission because I haven’t received any message yet."

mikkyshark shared:

"😂 Go to the city campus, ok."

FEN 👷🏾‍♂️🛜 reacted humorously, saying:

"Admission mu reposting 😂😃"

Philomena campbell enquired:

"Guys, please, is a Bachelor of Science in Administration a good course?"

KIᗰᗷEᖇᒪY🫧 replied Philomena campbell:

"Yes, one of the bestttttt."

Ghanaian lady advises SHS graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had advised Senior High School (SHS) graduates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

She explained that public universities accept students with results ranging from an aggregate of 6 to 36 and shared other viable options.

The young lady also mentioned that agriculture programmes and basic education programmes tend to admit more students.

