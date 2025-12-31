Benjamin Kawadwo Boakye Anim, a 2025 NSMQ contestant for Mfantsipim School, has gained admission to KNUST

The NSMQ finalist and winner scored 8 As in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Several netizens wished the brilliant young man well and encouraged him to excel more than he did in the SHS

Benjamin Kawadwo Boakye Anim, one of the representatives of Mfantsipim School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The winner of the 2025 NSMQ obtained 8 A's in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim gains admission to KNUST to study Mechanical Engineering. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana & @Thevokofficial

Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim gained admission to KNUST to study Mechanical Engineering.

According to @Thevokofficial on X, Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim's entry into KNUST makes him the seventh 2025 NSMQ finalist to gain admission to the top university in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

All three contestants from Opoku Ware gained admission to KNUST. Two of them will be studying medicine, while one of them will be pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering.

In the case of St Augustine's, one was admitted to pursue Petroleum Engineering, while the other two will study Electrical Engineering.

Reactions to Mfantsipim NSMQ representative joining KNUST

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Thevokofficial ON X.

Some congratulated him while others questioned his course choice. Read some of them below:

@YanaSn0w1 said:

"Huge congratulations to Benjamin – a fantastic achievement!"

@Ashtownnboy wrote:

"Don’t ask why Tech is the best."

@AHIA_JR said:

"Why is it that all the NSMQ participants are going to KNUST?"

@Intanet_gh wrote:

"I thought he mentioned in an interview that he wanted to study medicine. Or tech bounced him for medicine? aa well. As the winner of NSMQ isn't he offered scholarships too? aa well. Who am I?"

@ogyatanaa7 said:

"Charle, make the MOBA squad force for am errr MIT, HARVARD or AMSTERDAM university koraa."

@E_Amoasi wrote:

"It's always KNUST being the best choice."

@Ghana19_57 said:

"We don’t care! The University of Ghana, Legon, still remains the premier university 🇬🇭✍️."

@p_agyarko wrote:

"Ghanaians and underrating programs hmmm…What you know might not be the best boss…allow for preferences at times blorh."

@p_agyarko said:

"They apply but will quit in 1st year, waiting for Uptee university entries 😌."

Joshua Opare wrote:

"KNUST de3 every admission they will post. At the end, most will not even attend the school. Gaining admission doesn't mean they will be there, by now he has like 3 to 4 admissions, but no school will post."

Marfo Gyan said:

"Congratulations 🎊❤️🖤 Benjamin. You're the best, and we love and appreciate you. Continue to soar higher. And we know by the grace of God, you'll do great things in life. Mfantsipim! The schooooool ❤️🖤😘."

NSMQ 2017 star Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland graduates from Medical School. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

NSMQ star Jochebed graduates from Medical School

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, a 2017 NSMQ contestant, graduated from Medical School.

When she sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2017, Jochebed was the Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa in that year.

National Science and Maths Quiz congratulated her and wished her success in her career and future endeavours.

