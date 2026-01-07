A Ukrainian woman drew widespread admiration after confidently preparing a popular Ghanaian dish, impressing many with her growing mastery of local cuisine

Married to a Ghanaian man known online as Kwesi, she showcased their strong bond as the couple documented their journey together

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, celebrating the couple’s chemistry, affection, and the warmth of their shared love language

A Ukrainian woman has warmed hearts online after confidently preparing a well-loved Ghanaian traditional meal popularly called “ɛtɔ.”

In a video shared on TikTok by @Kwesi&Akua_backup, the woman was seen peeling ripe plantains and slicing them into smaller pieces as she prepared the dish from scratch.

Her comfort in the kitchen quickly drew admiration from viewers.

Beyond the cooking, attention also turned to her love story. The woman is married to a Ghanaian man identified online as Kwesi, who has affectionately given her the Ghanaian name Akua.

Together, the couple regularly share moments from their everyday lives, blending cultures through food, language, and shared experiences.

From the video, Kwesi explained that his wife has developed a strong liking for Ghanaian meals, especially "ampesi" and “ɛtɔ.” Ampesie is made from boiled green plantain or yam, served with stew or sauce, while “ɛtɔ” is prepared by mashing boiled ripe plantain with palm oil and ground peanuts, garnished with boiled eggs and pear.

The husband, reacting to his wife’s love for food from his home country, said;

“I need to get you a Ghana Card.”

Reactions to obroni cooking "ɛtɔ"

Ghanaians flooded the comment section, applauding the lady's love for Ghanaian meals.

iamliivingstone wrote:

“It’s clear she was raised well. I love how you both support each other. This is true partnership 🥰.”

willing chilling commented:

“You’re teaching Akua Twi, but you won’t learn her language 😂😂😂.”

Favored7 added:

“Akua is so cute!”

kwame boateng joked:

“Bro, help me find one too. Link me up with an Obroni woman 😄.”

Obroni restores clean water for Ghanaian village

A video capturing the moment a foreigner restored access to clean water for a Ghanaian village has gone viral, touching the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The emotional clip, shared on TikTok, documented the journey of the obroni, identified as Reza. The clip captured the moment he discovered the community's cry for cleaner water to the joyful moment their broken water pump was fixed.

The journey began when Reza, driving through a rural area, noticed women and children carrying buckets of contaminated water fetched from a local stream.

Reza helps rural community in Ghana

Moved by the sad situation, he stopped his vehicle to investigate. Reza learned that the town's only foot pump had been broken for over a year, leaving them with no choice but to drink unsafe water. Upon learning this, he chose to resolve the problem.

"We need to fix this!" Reza declared in the video.

True to his word, he contacted a local water pump engineer. The trending video showed the engineer and community members working together to diagnose and repair the broken pump. After three hours of work, they successfully replaced the faulty part.

The video's most powerful scene showed the first gush of clean water from the restored pump.

The community, especially the children, shouted for joy, with many of the women splashing and playing in the fresh water. The village residents were visibly overwhelmed with gratitude.

The philanthropist, who has documented his charitable work across various communities, was celebrated for his swift and impactful intervention.

The video has been widely praised not only for its heartwarming content but also for shedding light on the critical issue of clean water access in rural communities.

Reza surprises weary yoghurt seller

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Reza, while in Cape Coast, surprised a tired yoghurt seller by purchasing all his stock, brightening his day.

Reza, known for his acts of kindness, helped distribute the yoghurt to passersby, and his kind gesture earned him praise.

Netizens reacted with admiration, sharing messages of thanks and blessings for Reza’s generous act, which brought smiles to many.

