A US immigration lawyer has shared useful insights for persons who are looking to move to the United States of America for studies

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Akua Poku opened up on the immigration policies in place when it comes to moving to the US

She also explained the necessary steps one must take before going for a US visa interview at the Embassy to maximise their chances

Ghana appears to be in the good books of the US, as it has been exempted from several visa restrictions slapped on other countries.

Currently, Ghana is not faced with restrictions on F-1 student visas, making schooling in the US accessible to citizens who want to study there.

US immigration lawyer Akua Poku shares tips for applicants preparing for American student visa interviews. Photo credit: AK Poku/Facebook, @Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the renowned media outlet Atlys, out of 679,000 student visa applications in 2024, 279,000 were refused, meaning that roughly four out of 10 applicants were denied a US student visa.

In Ghana, some applicants who failed in their quest to be issued a US visa have also voiced their concerns, reporting that they fell short due to sponsorship issues, weak home ties, and other reasons.

US-based immigration lawyer Akua Poku, popularly referred to as AK Poku, founder of AK Poku Law, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, has enlightened Ghanaian students on the relevant things to consider when preparing for a visa interview.

Practical tips for US student visa interview

The first key point Akua Poku stressed is the need for the applicant to prepare a clear academic narrative, explaining that the applicant must be ready to explain to the visa officer how their programme aligns with their future goals and past education.

The second tip she gave to applicants was to be ready to articulate specific post-study plans during the interview, and to be able to provide strong proof of intent to return to Ghana after completing the programme of study in the United States.

The third crucial tip for students preparing for a US visa interview is presenting detailed financial documentation, as the applicant must clearly explain if a sponsor will be financing their studies in the US and provide the necessary supporting documents.

Fourthly, Akua Poku explained that during a US visa interview, the applicant must convince the visa officer that they will not rely on future employment in America to fund their studies.

The fifth and final tip was ensuring consistency across the application and documents, with interview answers needing to correspond with the forms and documents submitted during the application process to avoid any discrepancies.

A Ghanaian man shares frustration after being denied a US visa due to a comment made during his interview. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Akua Poku also advised applicants to be aware that approval of US student visas depends on several factors and is not guaranteed by a scholarship alone.

“Approval depends on demonstrating nonimmigrant intent, financial independence, and a credible academic plan. A scholarship alone does not remove the legal requirement to overcome immigrant intent or other grounds of ineligibility under US law,” she told YEN.com.gh.

She stated that students who have been denied US visas for any reason cannot appeal the decision but may reapply.

“In most cases, there is no appeal of a student visa refusal, particularly when the refusal is issued under A 214(b). A 214(b) refusal means the applicant did not overcome the legal presumption of immigrant intent or was otherwise found ineligible at that time. An applicant may reapply, but only if there has been a meaningful change in circumstances or stronger evidence addressing the original reason for refusal. Reapplying with the same facts often results in the same outcome.”

Man with full funding denied US visa

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian student who was offered a fully funded scholarship to study for a PhD in Business (Concentration in Accounting) had been denied a US visa.

His luck ran out during the interview when the officer informed him that he would not be granted a visa, stating that he was not convinced by his answers and stating that confidence mattered.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh