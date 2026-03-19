A young lady has received plaudits following her thoughtful act, which has since gone viral on social media

It all happened after she took to her TikTok page to enlighten her followers about scholarships offering full funding for studies in the UK

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the list of scholarships

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady has warmed hearts online after sharing useful information with students who plan on studying in the UK.

This comes after she took to TikTok to enlighten netizens on top scholarship schemes offering fully funded education at top tertiary institutions in the UK.

A young lady shares scholarships with full funding to universities in the UK Photo credit: @solaceojotule/TikTok, @Iuliia Burmistrova/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Known on TikTok as @solaceojotule, the lady listed five top scholarship programmes that offer full funding for Ghanaian students and other nationals.

Lady shares scholarships offering full funding

The first scholarship, which is one she benefited from, is the Mastercard Scholarship.

This scholarship offers full funding for beneficiaries, covering major expenses such as tuition, accommodation, travel expenses, and learning materials.

The Mastercard Scholarship also gives beneficiaries stipends during their time of study at the university.

The second scholarship scheme offering full funding is also the Chenvng Scholarship, which is a UK government-funded scholarship.

The scholarship caters for major expenses such as tuition, flights, and living expenses, including stipends that would otherwise be borne by beneficiaries. It is awarded globally to students with strong potential.

The Erasmus Scholarship is also the third scholarship mentioned by the young lady in the video. This scholarship, which offers full financial support to beneficiaries, gives students the chance to study in different universities as part of the programme.

A group of university students seen studying at a library Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The last one the young lady touched on was the Commonwealth Scholarship programme. This scholarship is also offered by the UK government for students in Commonwealth countries. It covers tuition, travel, and living expenses.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 24,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video of the lady listing fully funded scholarships to the UK

Reactions to lady listing scholarships to UK

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady.

Onganga Masea Benjamin indicated:

“May I get the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship, please?”

offering stated:

“I am disappointed. I have applied for three people and they won the scholarship, but mine was not selected.”

Majestic Scorpio added:

“So you don’t need proof of funds for the college application, but you need it for the visa? This is my biggest concern. I want to start in the fall and I’m already getting my documents together. Can proof of funds be FAFSA, scholarships, grants, or loans? I’m applying for a Master’s in Art. Should I get my acceptance letter first, then come back to this?”

NSMQ Star gets $40K scholarship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, a female contestant from Mankranso Senior High School in the NSMQ, received a $40,000 scholarship from Academic City University.

The scholarship covers expenses such as accommodation, tuition, meals, a monthly stipend, a laptop, and books.

She was awarded the scholarship for her outstanding performance in the 2025 NSMQ.

Source: YEN.com.gh