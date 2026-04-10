Schooling in universities in the United States is an opportunity that many people cannot boast of

Although many have the academic credentials to pursue the endeavour of studying in the US, funding becomes a challenge

Affordability of fees is a key component, and here is a list of schools in the US with cheap fees that students can attend

The US has, for many years, been the dream destination for many students around the world to pursue their studies.

This is mainly due to the top universities spread across the country and what these US universities offer, which is high-quality education and research, diverse programmes, and a strong reputation.

List of top cheapest universities to attend emerges. Photo credit: Richard T. Nowitz, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One major stumbling block, however, preventing students from pursuing this dream of studying in the US, boils down to funding, as many are unable to afford the costs involved, hence altering their goals regardless of their academic qualifications.

YEN.com.gh examines a report by School Rack, which explores six low-cost universities in the USA for Ghanaian students desirous of studying in the US.

1. At the top of the list is University of the People (UoPeople). This is the first accredited tuition-free online university, offering programmes in Business Administration, Education, and Information Technology. School fees for students cost around $4,800. Its flexible online model allows students to study from anywhere, balancing education with personal commitments.

2. The second university also mentioned in the report is Dickinson State University (DSU), a public university located in North Dakota. Offering programmes in areas such as business management, teacher education, and nursing, the fees for students cost around $12,000.

3. The University of Houston, another public university, is also on the list of affordable schools that Ghanaian students hoping to study in the US can consider. The university has a student population of 47,000 and 276 programmes. The cost of fees is also considered affordable as it is pegged at around $12,000.

4. Brigham Young University (BYU) is another viable option for Ghanaian students to consider in terms of studying in the US. Founded in 1875 and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it offers 179 undergraduate, 62 master’s, and 26 doctoral programmes, making it a comprehensive institution. Fees for students also cost around $13,000.

American universities are known to offer an endless pool of resources, an attractive proposition to international students from across the globe. Photo credit: @Maskot/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

5. Another university to make the list of cheap universities to study in the US is Delta State University, located in Cleveland, Mississippi. Established in 1924, it offers 42 majors alongside graduate programmes and is also considered an affordable place to study, with fees costing around $13,000.

6. Concluding the list is Southwest Minnesota State University, with average fees around $14,000. The public university, part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, has a wide range of programmes students can pursue.

Lady lists scholarship opportunities in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady currently living abroad has enlightened Senior High School graduates on three top universities in the US offering scholarships for international undergraduate students in 2026.

Delving into details, she disclosed that the first school offering scholarship opportunities for SHS graduates was Union College.

The second university and third university she mentioned were Grand View University and Villanova University.

Source: YEN.com.gh