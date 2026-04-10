Study Abroad: List of Top 6 Low-Cost Universities in the US for Ghanaians, Details on Fees Emerge
- Schooling in universities in the United States is an opportunity that many people cannot boast of
- Although many have the academic credentials to pursue the endeavour of studying in the US, funding becomes a challenge
- Affordability of fees is a key component, and here is a list of schools in the US with cheap fees that students can attend
The US has, for many years, been the dream destination for many students around the world to pursue their studies.
This is mainly due to the top universities spread across the country and what these US universities offer, which is high-quality education and research, diverse programmes, and a strong reputation.
One major stumbling block, however, preventing students from pursuing this dream of studying in the US, boils down to funding, as many are unable to afford the costs involved, hence altering their goals regardless of their academic qualifications.
YEN.com.gh examines a report by School Rack, which explores six low-cost universities in the USA for Ghanaian students desirous of studying in the US.
1. At the top of the list is University of the People (UoPeople). This is the first accredited tuition-free online university, offering programmes in Business Administration, Education, and Information Technology. School fees for students cost around $4,800. Its flexible online model allows students to study from anywhere, balancing education with personal commitments.
2. The second university also mentioned in the report is Dickinson State University (DSU), a public university located in North Dakota. Offering programmes in areas such as business management, teacher education, and nursing, the fees for students cost around $12,000.
3. The University of Houston, another public university, is also on the list of affordable schools that Ghanaian students hoping to study in the US can consider. The university has a student population of 47,000 and 276 programmes. The cost of fees is also considered affordable as it is pegged at around $12,000.
4. Brigham Young University (BYU) is another viable option for Ghanaian students to consider in terms of studying in the US. Founded in 1875 and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it offers 179 undergraduate, 62 master’s, and 26 doctoral programmes, making it a comprehensive institution. Fees for students also cost around $13,000.
5. Another university to make the list of cheap universities to study in the US is Delta State University, located in Cleveland, Mississippi. Established in 1924, it offers 42 majors alongside graduate programmes and is also considered an affordable place to study, with fees costing around $13,000.
6. Concluding the list is Southwest Minnesota State University, with average fees around $14,000. The public university, part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, has a wide range of programmes students can pursue.
Lady lists scholarship opportunities in the US
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady currently living abroad has enlightened Senior High School graduates on three top universities in the US offering scholarships for international undergraduate students in 2026.
Delving into details, she disclosed that the first school offering scholarship opportunities for SHS graduates was Union College.
The second university and third university she mentioned were Grand View University and Villanova University.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.