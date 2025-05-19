A student of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School has been arrested after a gun was found in his belongings

The gun was found in the student's possession on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, 2025

The student claimed the gun belonged to his stepfather, who was subsequently arrested

A 16-year-old student of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) has been arrested after a gun was found in his possession.

The second-year student was found with the gun after a routine dormitory search by school authorities on May 14.

Onua FM reported that the student was then arrested and is in police custody.

During police interrogation, the suspect claimed that the gun belonged to his stepfather, Daniel Owusu Baafi, who was subsequently arrested.

