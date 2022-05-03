Nana Agradaa has invited scrutiny over her repentance after a disastrous attempt to preach the word of God

Agradaa was on Okay FM for an interview with Abeiku Santana and she tried to share a message from the scriptures

But the quotation she mentioned, Matthew chapter 28 verse 50 40 44 turns out to be non-existent in the bible

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Agradaa, the repented fetish priestess who is now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has come up for ridicule on social media.

This follows a big error she made while trying to preach the word of God. Agradaa mentioned a bible verse that has turned out to be non-existent.

Agradaa was recently on Abeiku Santana's show on Okay FM. During the interaction, the self-proclaimed 'woman of God' saw the need to quote the bible to make a point. But she got her quotation totally wrong.

Nana Agradaa fluffed her quotation while preaching on radio Photo source: @okay101.7fm, @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

"If you read Matthew chapter 28 verse number 50 40 44...," she said with so much conviction.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Agradaa's bible verse does not exist

But a man popped up at the tail end of the video to point out that Agradaa was lying. He stated the chapter she mentioned does not have the 50th verse.

He thus went on to describe Agradaa as a fake pastor who has not been called by God but has decided to 'call herself'.

Checks by YEN.com.gh confirm the man's claim that Matthew chapter 28 does not have verses up to 50.

The New International Version Bible posted on Bible Gateway indicates that the chapter in question only has 20 verses.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Ghanaians blast Agradaa

Agradaa's non-existent quotation has got many people reacting. Below are some of the comments:

locobwoy1z said:

"This woman isn’t serious at all , go and read your Bible well ..... cos there’s nothing like Matthew 28:50-40-44 why ebi lotto number ..... And even the verse you are talking about isn’t in Matthew, you will find it in the book of Luke 17:34."

moana_gh1 said:

"Eeii this woman can lie oooo aswear ri gad ."

kingfellow24 said:

"This woman is just mocking Christianity."

Agradaa's repentance and burning of her gods

The video comes just about one year after she openly converted from being a spiritualist to a Christian.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa announced that she had found Christ and promised to burn all her gods.

A day after, the gods were brought out by the street in front of her house at Sowutuom in Accra. After being packed together with other items including bottles of schnapps, black stool, fetish regalia, among others, a fire was set to it to burn.

Agradaa blasts Despite, Fadda Dickson, Ola Michael

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa recently angrily fired Neat FM presenter Ola Michael in an audio recording that is fast going viral

After blasting Ola Michael, Nana Agradaa went on to descend on Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson.

Agradaa's angry audio is in a response to an interview Ola had on Neat FM in which her ex-worker Naana Brown made some stunning allegations against her.

Source: YEN.com.gh