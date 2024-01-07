Ghanaian comedian and content creator SDK Dele has shown intense love to Chef Failatu Abdul Razak

He visited the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support the chef's Guinness World Record adventure

The video of him challenging a lady to a Jollof eating contest has many people laughing in the comments section of an Instagram post

Comedian and content creator SDK Dele, real name Sadik Sulley, has joined the people cheering and supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in person.

He arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to boost the chef's spirit as she continued her Guinness World Record attempt to become a marathon title holder for the most prolonged cooking hours.

Comedian SDK challenges lady as they eat Jollof at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon. Photo credit: gharticles.

SDK Dele partook in a Jollof eating competition with a lady to support the Ghanaian culinary artist when he arrived.

The footage of the pair enjoying the delicious meal prepared by Chef Failatu was posted on Instagram by the blog Gharticles.

How peeps reacted to the footage of SDK Dele

Nnyatuamehernest indicated:

If this guy no go there nobody will go he like food pass .

Nanaboateng579 posted:

The food go finish before this guy comes back to Accra ..i know him.

Osabarimaponko said:

Eiii, this guy go there? I hope Kwame Dzokoto and Kwame Oboadie3 don't follow suit otherwise, ego over them.

Sally.kabia.56, said:

Akoa yi ne aduane .

Lovetornyeva posted:

He's finally pregnant .

Kofi_lee00 reacted:

You will not disappoint us. Eat all.

Akweleydesign wrote:

Good look; delicious.

Stellathe_star77 stated:

If food was a person .

Nymelodyofficial indicated:

People are really enjoying supporting this.

Cyclist James Kumbeni supports Chef Failatu

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that cyclist James Kumbeni travelled from Bolgatanga to Tamale to cheer and support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record adventure.

Inspiring images of the daring biker started making the rounds on social media when he began the journey days ago.

Kumbeni reportedly arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the company of a friend on Saturday, January 6.

Wedding photos of Chef Failatu and her husband

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the beautiful pre-wedding and wedding photos of Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her husband surfaced online amid her Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt.

Facebook user Laa Bang Paha posted the pre-wedding photos, while Shaharan Suhuyini shared the couple's actual wedding snap on his Facebook page.

Accompanying the beautiful pre-wedding images of the couple with a caption, Laa Bang Paha wrote.

''All she asked for was true love, someone who'd give her the same love she had always tabled before others.''

