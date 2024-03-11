Ghanaian actor Kyekey was spotted rapping Sarkodie's verse from his classic song Lies

The actor recently sold out the premiere event for his new movie 1957 in Kumasi

The video of him celebrating his milestone and winding down with Sarkodie's music excited scores of fans

On March 6, Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku premiered his debut movie as a producer in Kumasi.

News of the movie premiere's success excited many fans rooting for Kyekyeku and his hardworking Kumawood community.

A video of Kyekyekyu winding down after a successful night with Sarkodie's music has got many of his fans talking.

Sarkodie and Kyekyeku Photo source: Instagram/Sarkodie, Instagram/Kyekyeku

Source: Instagram

Kyekyeku mesmerises fans with his rap

Kyekyeku has always expressed his love for music and support for Ghanaian musicians.

Recently, he was spotted in his new car singing his hearts out to Manodzi, Stonebwoy's high-spirited collaboration with Angelique Kidjo off his 5th Dimension album.

The musician shared the video of him singing Sarkodie's fast-paced lyrics on his TikTok page, attracting scores of fans who shared their admiration for his love for music.

Netizens react to Kyekyeku's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Kyekyeku's video.

Gye_nyame ❤️ commented:

Eiii Kyekyeku, comedian too living like an artist

@sins19kojohoho noted:

boy wei ankasa n'ani ate

@eagleyez7 wrote:

Kumasi Sarknatives be the real die hards. Accra foɔ diɛ branding branding nkoaa.

@Owusu_Critical noted:

Every Ghanaian youth was once obidi fan before becoming anything else and it’s not even debatable

@os_kayy added:

Forget agenda every Ghanaian is a sarknative

Lil Win talks down on Kyekyeku's achievement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared his remarks about Kyekyeku's high-striding movie premiere in Kumasi.

According to Lil Win, Kyekyeku failed to invite him to the premiere even though he was interested in buying more tickets and distributing them to his fans to increase attendance numbers.

In the interview, Lil Win asked Kyekyeku to watch and learn from him and his efforts to offload his upcoming star-studded movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh