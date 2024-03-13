Medikal has finally released his highly anticipated Alpha Hour freestyle

In the song, the musician refueled his feud with former colleague, Okesse1 mocking his current troubles

The song has gained significant traction from fans as they shared their thoughts on the rapper's feud with his embattled colleague

On March 9, Ghanaian rapper Medikal dropped chilling revelations about Okesse1 who has been offline and off-media since last year.

According to Medikal, his former colleague was under a spiritual attack that has caused him to lose his dad and Range Rover all in the space of six months.

The rapper's revelations rekindled their long-standing feud which has existed since 2021.

Medikal fires Okesse1 in new song

Medikal has finally released his new song "Alpha Hour" featuring Uncle Rich after teasing fans with a snippet on his Instagram platform.

In the song, the rapper married to Fella Makafui dedicated two lines to shade his embattled colleague mocking him for his current troubles.

The new release has already garnered significant traction online as scores of fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

Netizens react to Medikal's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction Medikal's newly released Alpha Hour.

@ronaldhudson0859 said:

Wa nim s3 amotia kelvin shoe

@user-fz5re3uw8q wrote:

A diss song for okesse 1 lolyie yie. Share the link oooooo

@jayprince8456 commented:

Amotia afrimu oooo

@bervlinclottey quizzed:

MDK too wosop? Why u dey do so to ya old GEE ‍♂️

@user-ny1sm3wg6h noted:

one way style all d tym.kesse uses such beats better

@truecrimescafe remarked:

All fans Amotia and Okese should gather here

@leavingtheends added:

You think this is funny jon. Some bro en downfall dey bee you. S3 you dey grow some

Showboy adds his voice to Medikal and Okesse1's beef

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Showboy, a close acquaintance to Medikal and Okesse1 has shot down Medikal's accusations against his former colleague.

According to Showboy, Medikal's claims about Okesse1 going bankrupt are false. However he confirmed that Medikal and his label boss, Criss Waddle were behind the spiritual attacks that has led to the supposed downfall for Okesse1.

