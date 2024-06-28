Funny Face recently stormed Sunyani and Kumasi as part of Asamoah Gyan's All regional Games entourage

Fans couldn't hide their excitement as the comedian jumped into character, delivering his hilarious gimmick

A video of Funny Face sharing a hearty vibe with fans despite his troubles excited many netizens

Black Stars veteran Asamoah Gyan has kickstarted his much anticipated All-Regional Games nationwide tour.

Ghanaian actor and comedian joined Asamoah Gyan's entourage to build up traction for the tournament.

Fans mobbed Funny Face at their stop in Kumasi ahead of a mega concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Funny Face flexes his star power

In a video shared by Funny Face, fans couldn't hide their excitement as they mobbed the comedian in Kumasi ahead of Asamoah Gyan's All Regional Games stadium concert.

The comedian who promised to give the fans 100 cedis each ended up convincing them to share GH₵100.

The fans were still excited about Funny Face's gesture as they sang his praises, appreciating his efforts to move past his financial and marital woes.

Fans react to Funny Face's hilarious video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Funny Face's hilarious video.

Champion Jonathan said:

God bless you funny ❤️. You’ve the heart of Gold

Back Bones remarked:

I have laugh out loud

buckmanike commented:

Mr President paaa . Vanessa kraaa gye 1,100. And you want to give them 6,000. Ɔsi na muaa mu hwɛ saa. God continue to bless you Mr President. Still Gye Nyame

pris.cy1 noted:

I new that answer was coming when you asked them how much it will be

nana_byron1 added:

Where exactly are u bro . Wonna met u felli felli

Funny Face renders cheeky apology to Vanessa's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had issued what he describes as an apology for tarnishing the image of Vanessa, his ex-lover and mother of his kids.

The comedian has been at it with Vanessa since he was released from jail for drunk driving and almost killing road users.

In his video, the comedian, who sought to apologise for his image-attacking rants, ended up heaping more heat on Vanessa and her in-laws as he continues to fight for his children.

