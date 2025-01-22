Ghanaian singer Hannah Marfo, who recently buried her 23-year-old child, is excited about her remaining daughter's new venture

Despite mourning her elder sister, the young girl was seen dancing in a promotional video for her new song

Her mother was impressed to see how her daughter was handling herself as she mourned her sister

One of Hannah Marfo's remaining two children, Ako Brago, has released a new song featuring her mother.

Hannah Marfo has three children, including the late Mildred, whom the singer buried on January 17.

MIldred's younger sister, Paula Dwomoh, also known as Ako Brago is ready to pursue her music career.

Her new song comes after the gospel music luminary buried her 23-year-old daughter, Mildred Dwira Dwomoh.

Numerous celebrities, including Cindy Thompson and Obaapa Christy, attended Mildred Dwira's funeral in Accra to mourn with their bereaved colleague.

The Papa Muo Bone Mu hitmaker was excited about her only daughter's new music days after their tragedy.

She shared a video of the young girl heartily dancing in their new collaboration despite losing her senior sister. The bereaved singer accompanied it with the caption,

"Though she has lost a beloved (her big sister). She has no choice but to still praise the Lord Ako Brago."

The 55-year-old singer rallied fans to support her lastborn's music, saying,

"Hi everyone, this is my last born Ako brago 🔥. she featured me in her song, let us make the song varaa😉🔥🔥🥰🙏."

Hannah Marfo is one of Ghana's seasoned gospel voices, with a catalogue of gospel classics stretching over three decades. Recently, the musician celebrated 30 years in music with a mega concert.

She is well-revered by numerous gospel music stars, including Diana Hamilton.

Hannah Marfo's lastborn's new song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ako Brago's new song.

Yeboah Kojo said:

"You will go far girl 🥰 try and work on your social media handles well. God is good 🔥."

Yeboah Kojo wrote:

"Wow! May God protect your family 🙏 nice song.:

ohemaaafriyie remarked:

"Beautiful Song..God bless you mummy and daughter 🥰🥰🥰🥰.:

EVANGELISTIC MUSIC RECORDZ noted:

"Great one there indeed Beloved 🥰😘😍"

Hannah Marfo sings ahead of her daughter's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hannah Marfo had impressed many Ghanaians with her graceful mood ahead of her daughter's funeral.

While Ghanaians mourn with Hannah Marfo, some videos of the singer preparing for her daughter's funeral with strong faith have surfaced online, impressing many fans.

Hannah Marfo sang her gospel classic Papa Muo Bone Muo. The song released decades ago, admonishes Christians to remain steadfast and loyal to God at all times. In this period as Hannah Marfo mourns her beloved daughter who used to help with her ministry, the singer is taking a page out of her book.

