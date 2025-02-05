Emmanuel Adebayor has expressed his undying admiration for Stonebwoy, especially after his Little Lion performance

Stonebwoy's first stint with the Switzerland-based reggae and dancehall system has garnered significant traction online

Scores of fans joined Adebayor to herald Stonebwoy's impeccable freestyle on the Little Lion platform

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently featured on the Little Lion Sound System, a Switzerland-based platform promoting reggae and dancehall across Europe.

Emmanuel Adebayor falls in love with Stonebwoy's Little Lion performance. Photo source: EmmanuelAdebayor, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

His performance on the prestigious platform has caught the attention of numerous fans including Togolese footballer Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor.

In the comments section, Adebayor complimented Stonebwoy's craft after his Little Lion performance saying, "Too much sauce, brother".

His comment reinforces the relationship between Ghana's reigning artiste of the year and the affable Togolese national.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City star has always had a soft spot for Stonebwoy influencing their long-existing relationship.

Last year, Stonebwoy was Adebayor's first pick for his star-studded football gala and party in Togo as the football star celebrated his 40th birthday.

GHanaisn react to Stonebwoy's Little Lion performance

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's performance for Little Lion Sound.

Nicky Brown said:

"Herh stonebwoy bi too much,I just wish he stop granting interview to these local radio stations."

qwecudon1 wrote:

"Eiii awurade Nyame, nti da b3n paa na wob3 ma 1Gad akan shalaout to mama shalaout to papa some😂😂😂."

Nana_Sakyi Akwagyiram remarked:

No shout out to mama or dad line hr..bhim 🔥🔥🔥

LHŌRD WAVĒ noted:

"So Stonebwoy didn't shout out to mama shout out to dada."

Ğëņťęl🥲 reacted:

"You’ve become the music itself ❤️now there’s no way someone will think about listening to music and you won’t pop up in mind ❤️1GAD indeed ❤️."

BERSHOR commented:

"It's unfortunate Stonebwoy doesn't know I work with his music for at least 10 hours daily but when the bonuses come I spend it alone. BLESS HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY🎼."

Kin Viper added:

"I just love you because you be Ghanaian, I need to stream you small, but lyrically Shatta wale over u bhim 🔥🔥🔥. stay humble 😎."

Stonebwoy spotted jamming in Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had flown out to France for this year's Paris Fashion Week held at the Palais de Tokyo from Wednesday, January 22nd to Sunday, January 26th 2025.

Stonebwoy took to the streets of Paris to promote his song Betta Tin off his sixth studio album Up and Runnin6 released last year.

The song features Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty who visited Stonebwoy at home when he last came to Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh