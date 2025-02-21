Stonebwoy kick-started his UP & RUNNIN6 North American Tour in Chicago on Thursday, February 20, 2025

One of the videos from the concert that emerged online showed Stonebwoy grinding one of the female dancers on stage

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many pointing out that the dance was not appropriate

Dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has sparked reactions with his latest activity in the US.

Stonebwoy, currently on his UP & RUNNIN6 North American Tour, had a concert at Outset in the US city of Chicago, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Stonebwoy kick-starts his UP & RUNNIN6 North American Tour in Chicago.



Videos from the concert have emerged online, showing many beautiful scenes. One of them was the dancehall star's entry on stage. He arrived on a motorbike with the song, Hero, playing.

His appearance on stage excited the charged crowd in the hall. Many of them pulled out their phones to record his performance.

Watch the video of Stonebwoy's entry below:

Stonebwoy grinds pretty dancer on stage

Dressed in a colourful shirt and trousers with a pair of Timberland boots, Stonebwoy looked to be in his element on stage as he performed his hit song Jiggle and Whine, which features Jamaican star Spice.

Supporting Stonebwoy's act on stage were two female dancers. One was white while the other was of a mixed race.

At a point during his performance, Stonebwoy focused on the half-caste lady who had bent to shake her body. Stonebwoy grinded the lady with excitement.

See Stonebwoy's dance video:

Reactions to Stonebwoy grinding lady on stage

The video of Stonebwoy grinding the lady on stage has caught attention on social media. While some described it as part of his act as an artiste, others thought it was inappropriate for a married man to behave in such a manner.

xxstxxfr thought it was disrespectful to Stonebwoy's marriage:

"Absolutely, no respect for his marriage😆😆😆😆."

asportiaking_ asked critics to let Stonebwoy be:

"Craft, showmanship, performance. Please let him be."

nana4realone said Stonebwoy's wife would understand:

"His wife knows how they run the music industry.So y'all can shuuuu🤫."

moneyman__1017 drew parallels between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in similar circumstances:

"Sarkodie na wa gyimi aa me de3 me nim yansa 😂."

bringerofjoy15 did not like Stonebwoy's actions:

"We don't like this at all stone @stonebwoy."

ayam_bornbless deemed the attendance as low:

"12 attendees herh international artiste paa nie I shy waa 😢😢😢."

It is worth noting that, this is not the first time Stonebwoy has come under criticism for grinding a woman on stage.

It will be recalled that during his BHIM Festival in December 2024, he did something similar on stage with Spice and got the flak for it.

In a video after that incident, he playfully apologised to his wife, Dr Louisa, explaining that the performance was for entertainment purposes.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, checking something on a phone during their wedding in 2018.



Stonebwoy gets cold reception at US party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had a poor reception at a private birthday party he performed at in Miami.

In a video, the dancehall musician performed his hit songs with an associate but the crowd failed to vibe with his energy.

The video of Stonebwoy getting a poor reception at the party garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

